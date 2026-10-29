CAF has reportedly reconsidered plans to stage the Africa Cup of Nations every four years following a key executive committee meeting

CAF President Patrice Motsepe had consulted all 54 member associations on whether AFCON should remain biennial or shift to a four-year schedule

The reported change could affect the proposed African Nations League, which was designed to fill the gap between four-yearly tournaments

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The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) appears set to remain on a biennial schedule after the Confederation of African Football reportedly reversed plans to extend the tournament to a four-year cycle.

CAF has reportedly revised its decision to host the AFCON every four years. Photos by NurPhoto and Abdel Majid Bziouat.

Source: Getty Images

CAF set to reverse AFCON cycle to 2 years

The turnaround emerged following a CAF Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday, though the governing body had yet to release an official statement confirming the decision at the time of publishing, according to African football expert Micky Jnr.

Prior to the reported reversal, CAF President Patrice Motsepe had put the question of tournament frequency to all 54 member associations, inviting each to submit their position on whether AFCON should continue every two years or shift to a quadrennial format.

The widespread consultation reflected the significance of the decision for African football as a whole.

AFCON, the continent's flagship football tournament, has been staged on a two-year basis since 1968, with one exception: the 2012 and 2013 editions were held in back-to-back years after CAF adjusted its calendar to move the competition into odd-numbered years.

Impact on the African Nations League

A confirmed return to the biennial format would carry broader consequences for CAF's competition structure.

The organisation had been developing an African Nations League intended to serve as a flagship competition in the years between four-yearly AFCON tournaments.

With AFCON resuming its traditional schedule, the role and timing of that proposed competition would need reassessing.

The reported decision preserves African nations' regular access to continental competition and maintains the rhythm that the continent's football community has long been accustomed to.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda remain on course to co-host the 2027 edition of the tournament, with further clarification on the implementation of the schedule change expected once CAF issues its formal communication.

GFA reacts to Ghana's poor AFCON 2027 qualifying start

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the GFA had accepted responsibility for the Black Stars’ opening two defeats in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana subsequently dismissed head coach Carlos Queiroz after losses to Ivory Coast and The Gambia left the team at the bottom of Group C.

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Source: YEN.com.gh