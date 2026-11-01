Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League table with 24 points following a crucial win at Anfield

Opta's supercomputer revised its title predictions after nine matchdays, placing one club well clear of the rest

Manchester City's surprise defeat to Brighton shifted the championship picture significantly

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Opta's supercomputer has updated its Premier League title predictions following a dramatic ninth matchday, with Arsenal emerging as heavy favourites after beating Liverpool at Anfield and Manchester City suffering an unexpected loss to Brighton.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the 2026/27 Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Liverpool and Man City lost to Brighton. Photos by David Price, Stephen McCarthy and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Kai Havertz gave Arsenal the lead in the first half at Anfield, converting a cutback from Declan Rice to secure three points and move the Gunners to the top of the table.

The victory was historically significant — Arsenal had not won a Premier League game at Anfield since 2012.

Watch Havertz's match-winner, as shared on X:

Opta predicts Premier League winner

Following the results, Opta's model now gives Arsenal a 68.23% chance of winning the Premier League title.

Manchester City, who fell to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton, are placed second in the projections with an 18.86% probability.

Watch Man City's loss to Brighton, as shared on X:

Brighton's impressive win lifted them to third in the actual standings on 19 points, and Opta's model gives the Seagulls a 6.86% title chance.

Liverpool follow at 3.06%, with Chelsea at 1.45% and Manchester United at just 0.02%.

Arsenal's 24 points from nine matches represent a commanding early position in the title race.

The Anfield victory also marked a personal milestone for Havertz. The German forward's goal took his Premier League tally to 46, making him the highest-scoring German in the competition's history, according to Opta statistics.

What defending the EPL title would mean for Arsenal

Should Arsenal hold on to claim the championship, it would carry particular historical weight.

The club have not successfully defended the English top-flight title since a remarkable run of three consecutive championships between 1932-33 and 1934-35.

Retaining the trophy under Mikel Arteta would end a wait of over nine decades.

With more than two-thirds of the season remaining, the standings and projections will shift considerably, but Arsenal's early form has placed them in a commanding position in the race for the title.

Psychic cat gets Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction wrong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nimbus Pronos, the internet-famous feline predictor, picked Liverpool by eating from their bowl ahead of Arsenal and a draw.

The cat’s choice pointed to a home win for Andoni Iraola’s side against the reigning champions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh