Feline oracle Nimbus Pronos has predicted the winner of the blockbuster match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, November 1

Arsenal have not won a Premier League away game at Anfield since September 2012, going 13 visits without a victory since then

Liverpool head into the fixture on a five-match winning run under Andoni Iraola, while the Gunners are reeling from a Carabao Cup shock

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A cat with a growing reputation for football forecasting has tipped Liverpool to defeat Arsenal in their Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Mystic cat, Nimbus Pronos, predicts the winner of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. Photos by Liverpool FC, Shirlaine Forrest and Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Nimbus predicts winner

Nimbus Pronos, a feline predictor that has drawn considerable online attention, indicated its choice by eating from a bowl bearing Liverpool's name ahead of options representing Arsenal and a draw.

The selection points to a home victory for Andoni Iraola's side against the reigning champions.

Watch Nimbus' prediction, as shared on Instagram:

The cat previously gained widespread coverage after predicting Spain's victory over Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16, a call that added credibility to its forecasting record. Its latest selection also aligns with a striking historical pattern at Anfield.

Arsenal's last Premier League win at Liverpool's ground came in September 2012, a 2-0 result that now stands as an increasingly distant memory.

In the 13 top-flight visits since, the Gunners have collected just five draws against eight defeats, making Anfield one of their most unwelcoming destinations in the division, per Sports Mole.

Liverpool vs Arsenal match preview

Liverpool enter the match having won five successive games across all competitions, a sequence that includes a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

The run has marked a significant upturn in form after the Reds suffered a 3-0 loss to Manchester City earlier in the season.

Arsenal, by contrast, arrive at Anfield under pressure. Their Carabao Cup campaign ended in embarrassing fashion following a penalty shootout defeat to Fleetwood Town, a League Two side, a result that raised questions about the depth and focus within Mikel Arteta's squad.

A loss on Sunday would compound those concerns as the club attempts to defend their Premier League title.

Whether Nimbus has correctly read the fixture remains to be seen when the two sides meet on Sunday afternoon.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Opta’s supercomputer had revised its Premier League title predictions after matchday four, with Arsenal and Manchester City the only teams sitting on 12 points.

The Gunners recorded a significant rise in their title chances, while City remained their closest contender in the projections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh