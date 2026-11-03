Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr, has earned his first call-up to Portugal's Under-17 national team

The teenager is set to feature in Portugal's UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying campaign starting in November

Cristiano Jr has previously trained in the youth academies of clubs his father represented, including Juventus and Man United

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Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has been called up to Portugal's Under-17 national team for the first time, marking a significant step in the youngster's early footballing journey.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr receives his maiden call-up to Portugal's U17 national team ahead of the UEFA European qualifying rounds. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Jr's first international call-up

According to Fabrizio Romano, the teenager has been named in Portugal's squad for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying rounds.

Portugal opens its campaign against Andorra on November 11, before facing Bulgaria on November 14 and concluding group play against Serbia three days later on November 17.

All three qualifying fixtures will take place at the Portuguese Football Federation's training centre in Oeiras.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the next round of qualifying, giving Portugal a clear objective across the three-match window.

The selection represents a notable moment for the son of one of the sport's most decorated players.

His father is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Portugal's all-time leading scorer, having made his senior international debut at 18 in 2003 before going on to captain the nation to its first major trophy at Euro 2016.

Cristiano Jr following in famous footsteps

Prior to this call-up, Cristiano Jr had already been developing through the youth structures of several prominent clubs.

As his father moved between clubs and continents, the teenager trained within the academies of Juventus, Manchester United and Al Nassr, gaining experience across different footballing environments in Europe and the Middle East.

Even before the call-up to the U17 level, Cristianinho had already played for the U15 and U16 sides, where he racked up two and three goals in four and nine games, respectively, as cited by Transfermarkt.

The upcoming qualifiers now present him with the opportunity to establish himself on the international youth stage and begin writing his own chapter in Portuguese football.

The African nation Cristiano Jr could play for

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cape Verde hopes Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. could one day represent the island nation, despite Portugal being his most obvious international option.

The country has a family connection to the teenager, as his grandmother comes from the archipelago.

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Source: YEN.com.gh