Ghana's interim technical team is set to announce the Black Stars squad for a double-header against Somalia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The four-time African champions sit bottom of Group C without a point after consecutive defeats to Ivory Coast and The Gambia

Kim Lars Björkegren will lead the interim setup alongside Ibrahim Tanko, Godwin Attram and goalkeeper trainer Fatawu Dauda

Ghana's interim coaching staff is expected to unveil the Black Stars squad this week for a pair of crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Somalia, with both matches scheduled to take place on home soil.

The announcement comes at a critical juncture for the four-time African champions, who find themselves rooted to the foot of Group C following back-to-back defeats in their opening two qualifiers.

Ghana conceded a 2-0 loss to Ivory Coast in Bouaké before suffering a damaging 4-2 reversal to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium, leaving them pointless and in urgent need of a turnaround.

Ghana's interim coaches, led by Kim Lars Björkegren, are set to unveil the Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Somalia. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

Queiroz's exit and Ghana's interim setup

The poor run of results prompted head coach Carlos Queiroz to step down from the role, setting in motion a search for a permanent successor.

The Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation jointly responded by forming a five-member recruitment committee headed by former GFA vice-president Fred Pappoe to oversee the appointment process.

In the interim, a temporary technical team has been assembled to manage the Black Stars through the upcoming qualifiers.

Kim Lars Björkegren will serve as the lead coach, with former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko and Godwin Attram acting as his assistants. Former goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has been brought in as goalkeepers' trainer.

Somalia double-header to define Ghana's qualification bid

According to Ghanasoccernet, the Black Stars will face Somalia on Thursday, November 12, with the return fixture scheduled for Monday, November 16.

Both matches are expected to be played in Ghana, provided the Accra Sports Stadium is ready after hosting Shatta Wale’s Shatta Fest and the Assemblies of God convocation.

Playing at home would give Ghana an advantage as they seek maximum points from the double-header and a much-needed boost to their qualification campaign.

The pressure is high, especially after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. For a country with four continental titles, missing the tournament was a major disappointment.

Six points against Somalia would help restore confidence and strengthen Ghana’s hopes of reaching the 2027 AFCON.

CAF reverses AFCON cycle to 2 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF has reversed its proposal to hold the Africa Cup of Nations every four years following an executive committee meeting.

President Patrice Motsepe had consulted all 54 member associations on whether the tournament should remain biennial or move to a four-year cycle.

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Source: YEN.com.gh