Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son is eligible to represent one African nation that has booked its place at the 2026 World Cup

The 15-year-old has already featured for Portugal’s Under-15 side and appears ready to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father

Like Ronaldo, Cristiano Jr plays as a forward and has already collected several trophies at such a young age

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is growing into his own name, and with each passing year, the question grows louder: which nation will he represent when he steps onto the international stage?

At just 15, the young prodigy is already attracting headlines, not only for his talent but also for his unique ties across continents.

The African country Ronaldo Jr could represent

While Portugal may appear to be the most obvious choice, one small African nation harbours a quiet, heartfelt dream: Cape Verde.

The island country shares deep family roots with the Ronaldo lineage, as Cristiano Jr.’s grandmother hails from the archipelago.

That connection alone is enough to spark hope among Cape Verdeans who imagine the surreal possibility of seeing a Ronaldo in their national colours.

For many in the nation of half a million people, such a moment would be monumental — a story of heritage, pride, and inspiration that transcends borders.

Cape Verde may not boast the global football pedigree of Portugal or Spain, but its passion for the game runs deep.

Cristiano Jr., born in the United States, holds multiple options for his future.

He is eligible to play for the USA, having been born there, and could also represent England or Spain, countries where he lived during his father’s illustrious career.

Yet, Portugal remains the frontrunner — the country that shaped his father into one of the greatest players in football history.

He has already represented Portugal at the youth level, helping the Under-15 team win the Vlatko Marković International Tournament, where he netted twice in the final.

But as Cape Verde’s recent football rise continues, the fantasy of a Ronaldo wearing the Blue Sharks’ badge feels a little less far-fetched.

Cape Verde qualifies for 2026 World Cup

On Monday, October 13, Cape Verde achieved the unthinkable. The Blue Sharks booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making history as one of the smallest nations ever to qualify for the global tournament.

Their 3-0 victory over Eswatini sealed the top spot in their qualifying group, ahead of African powerhouse Cameroon, according to beIN Sport.

This remarkable feat means Cape Verde will join the world’s elite next summer, marking their debut at football’s grandest stage.

The West African archipelago, made up of 10 islands, gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and began its World Cup journey in 2002.

Over the years, the Blue Sharks have grown steadily, qualifying for four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments — 2013, 2015, 2021, and 2023 — and reaching the knockout stages in the most recent edition after stunning Ghana.

Currently ranked 70th in the FIFA standings, their progress reflects a nation punching above its weight.

While the thought of Cristianinho donning Cape Verde’s jersey at the World Cup may sound far-fetched for now, it remains a romantic idea — one that beautifully blends family heritage and football passion.

Ronaldo Jr scores stunning free-kick

