Kumawood actor Akoko Specs, real name Ernest Sarpong Ntim, was involved in a serious car accident while travelling from Ejisu to Tech in Ghana

The actor's vehicle collided with a large truck near the Tech Police Station, with footage from the scene going viral on social media

Akoko Specs was rushed to hospital and is reportedly currently receiving medical treatment following the car accident

Kumawood actor, comedian and content creator Akoko Specs, whose real name is Ernest Sarpong Ntim, has been hospitalised after a serious road accident in Ghana's Ashanti Region.

Kumawood actor Akoko Specs is involved in a serious car accident near the Tech police station. Photo source: Akoko Specs, Nhyira FM

Source: Facebook

The incident occurred while Akoko Specs was travelling from Ejisu towards Tech when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a large truck at a location close to the Tech Police Station.

Reports indicate that he was quickly rushed to hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment, with his colleagues appealing to fans for prayers and support as he seeks to recover.

Actor Akoko Specs crash footage goes viral

Footage from the accident scene began circulating on social media after Kumasi-based blogger Papa Jay TV posted a video capturing the aftermath of the crash.

The clip, filmed in a low-light setting consistent with a nighttime gathering, showed the Kumawood actor's mangled Vibe Pontiac, with bystanders at the scene while first responders attempted to take him out of the vehicle and rush him to the hospital.

The footage quickly drew widespread attention from fans and followers across Ghana, who expressed major concern for Akoko Specs' well-being.

One witness account, shared in the comments, offered a striking detail about how close some bystanders came to the scene without realising who was involved.

The TikTok videos detailing Kumawood actor Akoko Specs' accident are below:

Fans react to actor Akoko Specs' accident

The news prompted an outpouring of concern from the public, with many sharing personal connections to the actor.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

ELEVORIA NETWORK GHANA wrote:

"Ei, we chanced upon the car oo, and we were told just few minutes that the accident happend awww didnt know it was him. Just last week, hmmm."

Mrs Juliana Mensah Gameli said:

"Ernest was my senior way back in JHS at Tanoso Anglican. Awurade kasa wate na yeho)den ntumi nko."

Maabena🙏 Daisy commented:

"May God heal him 🙏 in Jesus' name. Amen."

Rapper Kwaku DMC involved in car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Asakaa rapper Kwaku DMC’s accident on the Accra-Kumasi road, just hours before he was due to perform at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2026 concert.

A tyre burst reportedly sent the vehicle somersaulting into a bush, but Kwaku DMC still made it to the stage that evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh