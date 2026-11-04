Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo earned a spot on the 10-man shortlist for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award

The Manchester City attacker scored 17 goals in the season under review and will compete against former winners Sadio Mané and Achraf Hakimi

Semenyo could become only the second Ghanaian to claim the award after Abedi Ayew 'Pele'

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Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been named among the nominees for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year award, earning continental recognition following a standout season at club level.

The Confederation of African Football unveiled a 10-man shortlist on Wednesday, November 4, that includes Semenyo alongside some of the continent's most decorated footballers.

Former winner Sadio Mané and reigning champion Achraf Hakimi are both in contention, making the field particularly competitive this year.

Antoine Semenyo earns a spot in the 10-man nominee list for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award. Photo credit: @CAF_Online/X and Richard Sellers/Allstar/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's case for 2026 CAF POTY

The 26-year-old Manchester City attacker scored 17 goals this season, a return that has strengthened his credentials considerably heading into the awards process.

He also played a key role in Ghana's qualification and subsequent participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His inclusion on the shortlist reflects his growing stature within African football and signals a significant moment in his career.

Semenyo will compete against Morocco's Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo, DR Congo's Yoane Wissa, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr and Pape Gueye, and South Africa's Teboho Mokoena.

Hakimi, who claimed last year's title, will be looking to defend his crown against a strong field.

What the nomination means for Ghana

Should Semenyo go on to win the award, he would become only the second Ghanaian in history to do so.

Abedi Ayew 'Pele' won the inaugural award in 1992. Since then, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew have all gone agonisingly close to ending the country's drought.

This year's CAF Awards ceremony is set to take place on Monday, December 7, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event will celebrate outstanding performances across club and international football, with six additional men's categories up for grabs, including Goalkeeper of the Year, Coach of the Year, Young Player of the Year and National Team of the Year.

Semenyo makes history after PFA TOTY nomination

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Antoine Semenyo had become the first Ghanaian to earn a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The forward netted 17 goals during the 2025/26 campaign, representing both AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City.

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Source: YEN.com.gh