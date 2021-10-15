A woman was captured on camera somersaulting after stepping on an escalator at a mall and many have reacted to the development

Another woman who was standing behind the falling woman could be seen dragging the latter away from the escalator

Despite the fact that the video isn't supposed to be funny, many social media users couldn't stop laughing in the comment section but prayed for forgiveness over their laughter

A woman who may have never used an escalator before had the most embarrassing moment of her life after attempting to use one.

The woman was at a mall and tried using the escalator to ascend, but she fell and somersaulted as soon as she stepped her feet on it.

The woman fell and somersaulted after stepping on an escalator. Photo credit: @wisdomblogg

A woman standing behind her who was also trying to make use of the escalator quickly came to her rescue. A man in yellow overall also ran towards the duo to ensure the falling woman was fine.

Funny and sad at the same time

The video was shared on Instagram by @wisdomblogg and social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it. Many took to the comment section with laughing emojis as some prayed for forgiveness over their laughter.

Below are some of the reactions:

@porsche_anderson said:

"Oh gosssh."

@__makamba__ wrote:

"i feel so bad for laughing."

@______aristar commented:

"This can actually cause a big accident."

@queen.beebat said:

"God please forgive me for laughing this hard."

@oluwalofunmilayo wrote:

"See that one that wants to rescue, he has followed the ladder to heaven."

@vees_perfume_room commented:

"It’s funny and sad at the same time."

