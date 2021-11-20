A doctor finds that his patient has "climate change"

A bizarre diagnosis occurred in Canada

The doctor's patient had trouble breathing

Dr. Kyle Merritt was working between a record-breaking wave and wildfires when he encountered a 70-year-old patient with deteriorating health conditions. He then identified climate change as an important reason for the decline in his health.

A Canadian doctor found a woman with "climate change" after arriving at a hospital with respiratory problems.

Doctor diagnosis patient with "climate change" over breathing problems. Photo: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Dr. Kyle Merritt has reached an unprecedented conclusion after discovering that the recent heat and bad weather in Nelson, British Columbia, have contributed to the deteriorating health of the 70-year-old man.

It just so happens that a doctor and his colleagues working in the emergency department at Kootenay Lake Hospital were facing an increasing number of patients in June due to the worst weather over the years.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr. Merritt found that the present condition of the 70-year-old was deteriorating after examining it in late summer.

He told Glacier Media: “You have diabetes. She has a heart problem… she lives in a cart, she has no fan.

“All her health problems have worsened. And you really strive to stay hydrated. ”

Source: Yen