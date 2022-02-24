The story of a beautiful baby girl born 2/22/22 at 2:22 am in delivery room 2 is currently making people very emotional online

The girl named Judah Grace Spear has been described as a little mystery and a huge miracle especially as she was born to mum who is a cancer survivor

Judah was born at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina, to her parents Aberli and Hank Spear

On a day called "Twosday", a baby girl named Judah Grace Spear came into this world in a manner that some people have described as miraculous.

She was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 am in delivery room 2 at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina, United States.

Parents Aberli and Hank Spear cuddle their baby in joy. Photo credit: KTLA/Doug Allred/Cone Health and @goodnewsmovement

Baby girl attracts attention on the internet, described as a miracle baby

The dates and time of Judah's delivery have attracted huge attention on the internet and many people are saying she is a blessed mystery and a miracle.

This is especially so given that her mum Aberli is a cancer survivor who had undergone treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and this made getting pregnant unlikely for her.

In a news release shared by KTLA, the hospital where baby Judah was born said:

“But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! “Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family! We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!”

Social media users react to Judah's birth

When the story was shared on Instagram by @goodnewsmovement, it got huge reactions from members of the public who saw it. A few of the reactions are captured below:

@margaretkellyduffy reacted:

"So wonderful! God, please completely heal this young mother!"

@goodgllymissmolly said:

"Her second birthday is going to be epic."

@jangru commented:

"Also on a Tuesday which is the 2nd day of the week!"

