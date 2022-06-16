A confident lady has shared a photo posing with a snake around her neck, and it has gained reactions on social media

The lady was captured with a tall man, who had a serpent around his neck as well, and they both had a cheerful demeanors

The interesting image of the two delightful persons has, however, raked in fewer reactions from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A confident lady has posed with a snake around her neck in a photo with a tall man and gained reactions on social media.

In the shot seen on the Twitter page of @__auntieB, the man also posed for the camera with a snake around his neck.

Photo of lady and man with snakes around their necks. Source: @_auntieB/Howard Kingsnorth (Gettyimages)

Source: Twitter

''This man said he can tell I know how to cook by my accent. Thanks for letting me hold the snake though,'' she shared on her feed along with the image.

The interesting image of the two delightful persons has, however, garnered fewer reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

See the image below:

3 Weird Videos of Snakes Making Scary Moves

Still on snakes, YEN.com.gh previously reported that videos of snakes slithering out of a toilet, crawling around the beach, or clinging to the wing mirror of a driver's car went viral after the clips emerged online.

In one of the videos involving snakes, a young girl got her mother crying out of fear after seeing the child holding a real snake by the tail.

YEN.com.gh compiled three videos in which the reptiles were spotted slithering from strange places or someone playing with them.

Old Video of Huge Black Snake Slithering its Way Up a Toilet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that several people reacted to a video of a massive snake inside a toilet that was spotted by an unsuspecting bathroom-goer before it slithered back down the U-bend.

The footage shows a black serpent inside the toilet bowl before retreating down as the bathroom-goer approaches.

The Sun reports that the video was shared on a Facebook group where dozens expressed concerns.

The media outlet originally published the video two years ago and reshared it on its Twitter page on June 9, 2022, gaining some reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh