Videos of snakes making moves in a toilet, slithering around the beach, or clinging to a driver's wing mirror went viral most recently

In another video, a toddler got her mother crying out of fear after seeing her holding a real snake by the tail

Here are three clips in which the serpents were spotted at strange places or someone playing with them

Videos of snakes slithering out of a toilet, crawling around the beach, or clinging to the wing mirror of a driver's car went viral after the clips emerged online.

In one the videos involving snakes, a young girl got her mother crying out of fear after seeing the child holding a real snake by the tail.

Photo of a snake in a toilet and a baby holding one by the tail. Source: @trending_ghana (Instagram)/The Sun (Twitter)

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh compiled three videos in which the reptiles were spotted slithering from strange places or someone playing with them.

1. Massive snake spotted around a beach:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A video of a massive snake slithering in the sunny weather around a beach in Florida in the United States of America has surfaced on social media.

In an Instagram video released by Only in Dade, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the massive reptile crawling along the shorelines.

2. Unusual video of very long snake clinging to driver's wing mirror:

A video showing the incredible moment a van driver spotted a massive snake clinging to his wing mirror has surfaced on social media.

In the clip, the serpent can be seen making treacherous moves to the side of the car before it slithers to the top of the wing mirror while continuously sticking out its tongue.

After realising it can't go any further, the snake then tries to curl around to get back to the bonnet.

3. Young baby scares mother to the core:

A toddler recently got many reacting massively on social media after a video of her surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @trending_ghana had the bold baby confidently holding a snake by the tail and attempting to give it to her mother.

Old Video of Huge Black Snake Slithering its Way Up a Toilet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that several people reacted to a video of a massive snake inside a toilet that was spotted by an unsuspecting bathroom-goer before it slithered back down the U-bend.

The footage shows a black serpent inside the toilet bowl before retreating down as the bathroom-goer approaches.

The Sun reports that the video was shared on a Facebook group where dozens expressed concerns.

The media outlet originally published the video two years ago and reshared it on its Twitter page on June 9, 2022, gaining some reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh