Trump Reportedly Preparing To Ease Sanctions On Russia

The US is drawing up a plan to potentially relieve sanctions on Russia according to reports from Reuters.

This is with a view to stopping the war in Ukraine, per a US official.

Source: Getty Images

Reuters reported that the White House has asked the State and Treasury departments to draft a list of sanctions that could be eased as part of the administration's broad talks with Russia.

There is a proposal to lift sanctions on select entities and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs.

So-called options papers are often drafted by officials working on sanctions, but the White House's specific request for one in recent days underscores Trump and his advisers' willingness to ease Russian sanctions as part of a potential deal with Moscow.

It was not immediately clear what Washington could specifically seek in return for any sanctions relief.

The White House, the State Department, the Treasury Department and the Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Kremlin last year described relations as "below zero" under the administration of Joe Biden, a Democrat who backed Ukraine with aid and weapons and imposed tough sanctions on Russia to punish it for its invasion in 2022.

But Trump, who has promised a quick end to the war, has upended U.S. policy swiftly to open talks with Moscow, beginning with a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 12 that was followed by meetings between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Source: YEN.com.gh