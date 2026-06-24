The FBI has got tongues wagging in the wake of its latest announcement regarding its operations

This comes after an investigation revealed that it had made headway in its quest to track fraudsters swindling Americans

It also confirmed updating the list, while urging people with relevant information to reach out to the agency

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has grabbed attention following its latest announcement regarding its operations.

This follows the agency’s statement that it had updated the Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

The US, under President Trump, has announced that it has updated the FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters list. Image credit:BASTIEN OHIER, James Manning/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Update of the FBI fraudsters list

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 23, the FBI also stated that it has made inroads by capturing two suspects on the list, Said Abdullah Ereg and Herbert Leon, in the space of two weeks.

Providing details, the FBI said one suspect, Said Abdullah Ereg, surrendered to the authorities, whereas Herbert was captured.

The FBI indicated that two new persons accused of defrauding Americans have been added to the list, namely Khalid Ahmed Satary over his alleged involvement in a $547 million conspiracy fraud, and Emylee Thai for alleged involvement in a $142 million health care fraud conspiracy.

The list, according to the FBI, was launched on June 4 and has been set up to identify individuals charged with defrauding the American people.

“This FBI is continuing its historic work fighting fraud with the arrest of two of our Most Wanted Fraudsters in a two-week span. Here’s what you need to know about our groundbreaking work to fight fraud and who is taking the captured criminals place on the Most Wanted Fraudsters list,” the post read.

At the time of writing, the report had gained over 800 likes and 100 comments.

Below is the Facebook post by the FBI announcing the update of the Most Wanted Fraudsters list

US breaks silence on Abu Trica

Meanwhile, the US Small Business Administration has gone public regarding Ghanaian social media figure Abu Trica.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 4, the law enforcement agency said it was targeting five Ghanaians for defrauding victims of more than $15 million in multiple states.

The FBI said it had successfully detained three of the suspects, who are facing charges in the US, and added that the other two, Abu Trica and his friend Daniel Yusif, were awaiting extradition to the US to stand trial.

Abu Trica emotionally recounts how his sister died after his arrest and prolonged incarceration on fraud charges. Image credit: GHArticles, AbuTrica, Gossips24TV

Source: Facebook

Reactions to FBI update on Most Wanted list

Social media users have meanwhile shared their opinions on the FBI’s move to go after persons involved in defrauding Americans.

David Edmiston said:

“I’m convinced they put people on the list after they catch them just to say they got them. Weird way to beef up the numbers.”

Carlos Rivera wrote:

“I’m tracking these and we’ll see how many get pardons.”

Abu Trica speaks about his sister’s death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica detailed how his sister died while he remained in custody after his arrest by the FBI.

Speaking on Onua TV, he attributed his sister’s death to the stress she went through while fighting his alleged unjust incarceration.

Source: YEN.com.gh