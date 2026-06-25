DNA tests have confirmed only four out of 25 claimants as Paul Kafeero's biological children

Long-standing inheritance dispute over the singer's estate nears resolution following court-ordered DNA results

Paul Kafeero's legacy as a musical icon continues amidst ongoing estate challenges

A court-ordered DNA test has reportedly brought an end to a nearly two-decade dispute over the children and estate of late Afro-folk legend Paul Job Kafeero.

The results indicate that only four of the 25 individuals who claimed to be his children were biologically related to him.

DNA test shows only four of singer Paul Job Kafeero's 25 children are biologically his. Photo credit@bigeye.ug

Source: Facebook

The findings, which have been widely circulated online, were reportedly presented on June 25, 2026, by Uganda's Police Forensic Directorate at Police Headquarters in Naguru in the presence of government officials, security personnel, individuals claiming to be Kafeero's children and their mothers.

According to the reported results, Benedicto Kafeero, Simon Peter Kafeero, Thomas Swaz Kafeero and Elizabeth Nagawa were confirmed as the biological children of the celebrated musician.

The DNA test was conducted as part of a long-running inheritance dispute that emerged following Kafeero's death in 2007 after a battle with kidney failure.

The legendary musician left behind substantial properties and landholdings in Kajjansi, Kyaggwe and Buikwe, which later became the subject of competing family claims.

"Only 4 are His": Heartbreak as DNA Shows 25 of Singer Paul Job Kafeero's Children Are Not His

Source: Instagram

The Paul Kafeero family dispute

Reports indicate that about 25 individuals had come forward over the years claiming to be the late musician's children and seeking rights to his estate.

The dispute eventually made its way to court, where a DNA test was ordered to determine the rightful beneficiaries.

Although the court initially directed that preserved blood samples be used for the analysis, authorities reportedly later exhumed Kafeero's remains in Nkokonjeru to obtain bone samples for forensic testing.

The outcome is expected to influence ongoing legal proceedings concerning the administration and distribution of the late singer's estate.

See the X (Twitter) video below:

About Paul Job Kafeero’s music career

Kafeero, widely known as the "Golden Boy of Africa," remains one of Uganda's most influential musicians. He played a major role in popularising Kadongo Kamu, a traditional folk music genre known for its storytelling style and social commentary.

Throughout his career, Kafeero earned widespread acclaim for songs that addressed themes including love, culture, politics and everyday life, cementing his legacy as one of Uganda's most celebrated musical icons.

The reported DNA findings have generated significant public interest, with many viewing them as a major development in one of Uganda's most prolonged family and inheritance disputes.

Listen to some of Paul Kafeero's songs in the YouTube post below:

Singer Memunatu Laadi dies in road crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Memunatu Laadi Yunus, a renowned Dagbani musician, tragically died in a motor accident at age 52.

She was en route to perform at Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Koforidua when the accident occurred.

Laadi Yunus leaves behind a legacy of influential music and a daughter, cherished by many in Dagbani land.

Source: YEN.com.gh