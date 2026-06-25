"Only 4 are His": Heartbreak as DNA Shows 25 of Singer Paul Job Kafeero's Children Are Not His
- DNA tests have confirmed only four out of 25 claimants as Paul Kafeero's biological children
- Long-standing inheritance dispute over the singer's estate nears resolution following court-ordered DNA results
- Paul Kafeero's legacy as a musical icon continues amidst ongoing estate challenges
A court-ordered DNA test has reportedly brought an end to a nearly two-decade dispute over the children and estate of late Afro-folk legend Paul Job Kafeero.
The results indicate that only four of the 25 individuals who claimed to be his children were biologically related to him.
The findings, which have been widely circulated online, were reportedly presented on June 25, 2026, by Uganda's Police Forensic Directorate at Police Headquarters in Naguru in the presence of government officials, security personnel, individuals claiming to be Kafeero's children and their mothers.
According to the reported results, Benedicto Kafeero, Simon Peter Kafeero, Thomas Swaz Kafeero and Elizabeth Nagawa were confirmed as the biological children of the celebrated musician.
The DNA test was conducted as part of a long-running inheritance dispute that emerged following Kafeero's death in 2007 after a battle with kidney failure.
The legendary musician left behind substantial properties and landholdings in Kajjansi, Kyaggwe and Buikwe, which later became the subject of competing family claims.
The Paul Kafeero family dispute
Reports indicate that about 25 individuals had come forward over the years claiming to be the late musician's children and seeking rights to his estate.
The dispute eventually made its way to court, where a DNA test was ordered to determine the rightful beneficiaries.
Although the court initially directed that preserved blood samples be used for the analysis, authorities reportedly later exhumed Kafeero's remains in Nkokonjeru to obtain bone samples for forensic testing.
The outcome is expected to influence ongoing legal proceedings concerning the administration and distribution of the late singer's estate.
See the X (Twitter) video below:
About Paul Job Kafeero’s music career
Kafeero, widely known as the "Golden Boy of Africa," remains one of Uganda's most influential musicians. He played a major role in popularising Kadongo Kamu, a traditional folk music genre known for its storytelling style and social commentary.
Throughout his career, Kafeero earned widespread acclaim for songs that addressed themes including love, culture, politics and everyday life, cementing his legacy as one of Uganda's most celebrated musical icons.
The reported DNA findings have generated significant public interest, with many viewing them as a major development in one of Uganda's most prolonged family and inheritance disputes.
Listen to some of Paul Kafeero's songs in the YouTube post below:
Singer Memunatu Laadi dies in road crash
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Memunatu Laadi Yunus, a renowned Dagbani musician, tragically died in a motor accident at age 52.
"Team legal": Tribunal awards late husband's death benefit to girlfriend and children, as wife misses out
She was en route to perform at Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Koforidua when the accident occurred.
Laadi Yunus leaves behind a legacy of influential music and a daughter, cherished by many in Dagbani land.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh