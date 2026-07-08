Saudi Arabia suspended visa-on-arrival access for citizens of some countries citing operational adjustments during the Hajj season

The suspension affects travellers from Nigeria, India, Egypt, Pakistan and 10 other nations even if they hold valid UK, US or EU visas or residency permits

A social media warning went viral after a Nigerian passport holder transiting from the UK was turned away at the airport under the new directive

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Saudi Arabia has suspended its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 14 countries with immediate effect.

This has left thousands of prospective travellers scrambling to secure alternative documentation ahead of their trips.

The breadth of the affected countries spans Africa, Asia and the Middle East, cutting across some of the largest sources of Muslim pilgrims and Umrah visitors to the Kingdom.

The directive, detailed in an internal circular from Saudi immigration authorities, covers nationals from:

Nigeria Egypt Jordan Tunisia Algeria Morocco Pakistan Bangladesh Indonesia Ethiopia Sudan Yemen India Iraq

The Kingdom cited operational adjustments tied to the Hajj pilgrimage season as the basis for the move, with no end date specified.

Critically, the suspension applies even to travellers who hold valid visas or residency permits issued by the UK, the US or the European Union, a detail that has caught many off guard.

Only passengers who obtained standard tourist visas directly from Saudi Arabia prior to the announcement are exempt from the restriction.

Nigerian travellers warned after airport incident

The policy has already disrupted journeys at international airports, with at least one confirmed case involving a Nigerian passport holder transiting through the UK.

Social media user Ibironke Khadeejah Quadri issued an urgent public warning on X after someone close to her encountered difficulties at the airport.

"If you are planning Umrah from the UK with a UK Visa on a Nigerian Passport, Please get Your Tourist Visa or any suitable ones before you travel."

She confirmed the enforcement was already active, adding: "VISA ON ARRIVAL is currently suspended for Nigerian passport holders. One of my persons was affected today so I know it's been enforced. Please don't be caught out."

Source: YEN.com.gh