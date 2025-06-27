The world's third-richest man, Jeff Bezos, got married in a lavish three-day wedding in Venice in Italy

The June 26-28 celebration of love saw over 200 celebrities join Bezos and his partner at their wedding

YEN.com.gh brings details of the profession, age, education, and photos of Bezos' woman, Lauren Sanchez

American tech billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos married again six years after his marriage to MacKenzie Scott ended.

Bezos is set to tie the knot with his heartthrob in a lavish wedding in the Italian city of Venice. The three-day ceremony saw many celebrities trooping into Venice to be part of the celebration.

In all, over 200 celebrity guests are expected to attend the wedding, which will unfold over three days across multiple venues.

Jeff Bezos marries Lauren Sanchez in a lavish wedding in Venice on June 27, 2025. Photo source: @laurensanchezbezos

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the main event on Saturday, June 28, 2025, there has been a massive social media interest in who Bezos is marrying.

Watch a video of the preparations before Jeff Bezos' wedding:

YEN.com.gh brings some details and photos of the incoming Mrs Bezos.

1. Full name:

Jeff Bezos' new wife is Lauren Wendy Sanchez, an American of Mexican descent who describes herself as a third-generation Mexican-American.

2. Age:

Lauren Sanchez is a Sagittarius who was born on December 19, 1969. She is currently 55. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

3. School (Education):

Jeff Bezos' wife attended Del Norte High School, a public high school in Albuquerque, where she was a cheerleader. She graduated in 1987 and enrolled at the University of New Mexico to study acting and speech.

Sanchez later moved to California and attended El Camino College. She also studied communications at the University of Southern California, graduating in 1994.

4. Work (Profession):

Lauren Sanchez is an Emmy award-winning journalist and licensed helicopter pilot. She started her broadcast journalism career as a desk assistant at KCOP-TV and rose to become the news anchor, where she and her team won an Emmy in 1999.

After chalking many successes in journalism, she trained as a helicopter pilot at age 40 and received her license. In 2016, she launched Black Ops Aviation, becoming the first woman to own an aerial film production company. The company provides cinematography services. Its clients include Netflix and Amazon.

She is also an author who released a children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, in 2024.

5. Family of Lauren Sanchez:

Jeff Bezos's wife is the daughter of Ray Sánchez, an aviation businessman, and Eleanor Sánchez, a former Los Angeles assistant deputy mayor.

She has three children: a son from an earlier relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez and two from her marriage with Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

6. Lauren Sanchez's previous relationships (First marriage):

Lauren Sanchez is reported to have started dating Tony Gonzalez in the early 2000s before welcoming their son, Nikko, in 2001. One year after becoming parents, the pair called it quits. Gonzalez played as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs (1997-2008) and Atlanta Falcons (2009-2003).

Three years after her relationship with Gonzalez ended, Sanchez married Patrick Whitesell, an American businessman and executive chairman of Endeavor, an entertainment and media agency. Their marriage produced two children before it ended in 2019.

Jeff Bezos' new wife, Lauren Sanchez, and her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, with their two children, Evan and Ella, in 2011. Photo credit: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

7. Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship:

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are reported to have started dating a few weeks after Bezos announced his divorce from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, in January 2019. Sanchez also filed for divorce from Whitesell in 2019.

A BBC report suggests that Bezos and Sanchez met while her company was filming for Blue Origin. They announced their engagement in 2023.

Jeff Bezos' partner Lauren Sanchez replies critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lauren Sanchez had sent a cryptic message responding to critics.

Sánchez had faced criticism for her outfit to President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

Many of her followers reacted to the cryptic message, which she shared on her official Instagram page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh