An American citizen who relocated to Ghana has triggered reactions with her comments on her time in the country

She posted a video expressing joy at having made the move, adding that she does not want to return to the US

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the lady’s decision

A US citizen who took the bold choice to relocate from her home country to Ghana is glad she made the move.

Known on TikTok as @becoming_jeannie, the young lady opened up about her time in the country, her plans, and the progress being made so far.

A video showed the lady in a visibly excited mood as she announced that she had changed apartments and was moving into her new one-bedroom apartment, which she had just rented.

She then touched on the advantages of living in Ghana, stressing that the country had taught her peace and also how to slow down.

"When life pushes you in one direction, you learn to trust that it is for your own good and you choose to embrace it. I have officially been living in Ghana for the past six months now and honestly I cannot even imagine ever going to America now."

The young lady also added that her stay here had shown her how to build a meaningful life driven by purpose instead of just chasing money:

"My life has been the peace I have been praying for. Being here has just shown me that there is more to life than just struggling, paying bills, and running on autopilot. Ghana has taught me the beauty of resting, slowing down, and building something meaningful instead of just chasing the next paycheck."

She concluded by stressing that she feels aligned in Ghana adding that the country is safe.

"Now that the files have been released and people are searching their next steps, sometimes the answer is not doing more, it is removing yourself from that which is draining you. Now I understand why I was led here, for Africa is safe, it feels aligned, and it feels like the place that I am finally becoming who I was meant to be."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to American lady moving to Ghana

Social media users who joined the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions over the decision by a US citizen to relocate to Ghana:

My Story commented:

"Try and get a remote job in the States and work from here, get paid in USD… and try and buy a house here rather than renting… renting is not good."

Ms. Hudson added:

"Which area is the place that's 250 per month?"

Janvee added:

"Amen girl! So happy for you!! Purpose driven love this."

BraCuame added:

"Wow that's really great hearing that you're settling in."

