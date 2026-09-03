The FBI published the names and images of the 10 individuals currently topping its Most Wanted Fugitives list

Ruja Ignatova, the Bulgarian-born 'Cryptoqueen' accused of a massive cryptocurrency fraud, appears on the list alongside gang figures and drug traffickers

The FBI is offering financial rewards for information leading to the arrest of any of the named fugitives

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the current lineup of its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, shining fresh public attention on some of the world's most sought-after criminal suspects across multiple nationalities and continents.

The bureau published the full list alongside official photographs and details on its website, naming individuals wanted in connection with offences ranging from large-scale financial fraud to drug smuggling, murder, and organised crime.

The FBI names 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, including Ruja Ignatova, as it seeks information on these individuals tied to severe criminal activities and offers rewards. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives

The 10 individuals named on the current list are Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, Anibal Alexander Canelon Aguirre, Omar Alexander Cardenas, Trung Duc Lu, Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, Ruja Ignatova, Wilver Villegas-Palomino, Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, and Gregory Henderson, Jr.

Among the most widely recognised figures on the list is Ruja Ignatova, a Bulgarian-born businesswoman who earned the nickname "Cryptoqueen" after allegedly orchestrating one of the largest cryptocurrency fraud schemes ever recorded.

Ignatova is accused of running the scheme through a company known as OneCoin, defrauding investors of billions of dollars. She has evaded capture for several years, and the FBI has placed a reward on information that leads directly to her arrest.

Who else appears on the list

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, known by the alias "Porky", is a Honduran national facing charges that include drug and murder conspiracy linked to the MS-13 criminal gang.

Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, a Mexican national, is accused of being a significant smuggling operator based out of the Sinaloa region.

Others on the list face charges spanning kidnapping, murder, and organised criminal activity across North America and Latin America.

The FBI's Most Wanted programme has operated continuously since 1950 and remains one of the most recognised law enforcement tools in the world.

The bureau updates the list periodically and offers financial incentives for credible information that results in a fugitive's apprehension.

Members of the public with relevant information are urged to contact the nearest FBI field office or submit a tip through official bureau channels.

FBI announces arrest of politician on fraud charges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI had announced the arrest of Massachusetts State Representative Francisco Paulino.

Prosecutors charged him with fraudulently obtaining more than $700,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh