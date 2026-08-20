American political commentator Benny Johnson cited a senior DHS official who shared deportation figures he described as stunning

The unnamed DHS source claimed agents are operating in plain clothes across major US cities without alerting media or local authorities

The official said blue state governors have quietly instructed sheriffs and police chiefs to hand over criminal immigrants to undercover ICE agents

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A senior Department of Homeland Security official has reportedly told American conservative commentator Benny Johnson that US immigration enforcement carried out over 27,000 deportations in a single week, averaging approximately 3,600 removals per day.

Johnson, who posted the claims on X on August 19, said the official shared the figures directly with him and that the numbers placed the United States on course for roughly 1.4 million deportations across the calendar year.

Benny Johnson reports a senior DHS official revealed over 27,000 weekly deportations using stealth tactics in collaboration with blue state authorities. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post also stated that around 69,000 individuals are currently held in DHS detention facilities awaiting removal.

DHS source describes 'stealth tactics'

According to Johnson, the DHS official attributed the scale of enforcement operations to what they called "stealth tactics," describing agents operating in plain clothes, using unmarked or deliberately inconspicuous vehicles, and conducting rapid removals without advance notice to media or community groups.

The source was quoted as saying: "We're everywhere in every major city. We tell no one. Plain clothes. Beat up old cars. Quick work. Tactical strikes. No one sees anything. No drama. No tears. No media circus. You're just going back home where you belong."

The official said this approach explained why the volume of deportations had received limited coverage in mainstream media outlets.

Blue states said to be quietly cooperating

Johnson's post included a further claim that several Democratic-led states have been discreetly cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The DHS official reportedly told him that Democrat governors, under pressure from what the source described as the politically toxic and financially costly nature of housing criminal immigrants, have given approval to sheriffs and police chiefs in major cities to transfer individuals to undercover ICE agents for deportation.

The claims have not been independently verified, and the DHS official cited by Johnson was not named. Neither the White House nor DHS had issued a public statement on the figures at the time Johnson published his post.

The reported numbers, if accurate, would represent a significant escalation in the pace of immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, which has made mass deportation a central pillar of its domestic policy agenda since returning to office.

US orders African TPS nationals to leave country

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security cautioned holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from Ethiopia to leave the country.

This comes after a federal court removed the final legal barrier blocking their removal.

DHS General Counsel James Percival announced on August 18, 2026, that Judge Brian Murphy had lifted the stay on Ethiopia's TPS termination.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh