Denmark's Immigration Service publicly named and photographed three US-based religious preachers on its official national sanction list

The Danish authorities cited public order as the basis for the restrictions, with each ban running for a period of two years

The three Americans are part of a broader group of 17 individuals from multiple countries barred under Denmark's immigration framework

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Denmark's Immigration Service has placed three American religious preachers on its national sanction list, publicly naming and photographing each of them as part of a deliberate policy of transparency around entry bans.

Denmark's Immigration Service names and photographs three US religious preachers on its sanctions list, citing public order for their two-year entry bans. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Danish authorities stated that the restrictions were imposed "in consideration of the public order in Denmark," with each ban carrying a two-year duration.

Violations of the order could result in prosecution.

The three preachers named by Denmark

The first individual on the list is Khalifah At-Thahabi, also known by the alias Frankie Lipscomb. Born on 10 March 1964 and residing in the United States, he holds registry number 013 on the sanctions list. His entry ban took effect on 6 March 2026.

The second is Abdur-Raheem McCarthy, a well-known international Islamic preacher born on 1 January 1976. A US citizen currently based in the United Kingdom, McCarthy is registered under number 038. His ban was enforced on 31 July 2026 and covers Denmark and all territories under its jurisdiction.

The third is Mohamad Baajour, a US national whose date of birth was not included in the official listing. Baajour holds registry number 039, and his ban came into force on 14 August 2026, making him the most recent addition to the database.

Denmark's immigration policy on religious figures

The public naming of these individuals reflects a broader strategy within Denmark's immigration framework.

The Danish Immigration Service maintains a regularly updated database specifically designed to flag foreign religious figures considered to pose a threat to public order or democratic values.

The three Americans form part of a wider list of 17 individuals drawn from several countries, including the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe, Syria and Turkey, all barred under the same provisions.

Each person listed faces a ban not only from mainland Denmark but from all territories under Danish jurisdiction, underscoring the comprehensive reach of the restrictions.

Denmark bans 2 African preachers from entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark had banned two African religious preachers from entering the country.

The Danish immigration authority deemed the presence of the two Africans a threat to public order under the country's specific legal framework governing foreign religious preachers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh