Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the specific conditions under which a student Subclass 500 visa can be revoked

International students risk cancellation for breaching work hour limits, dropping courses, or allowing health cover to lapse

Providing false personal details or failing to update residential information can also trigger immediate visa invalidation

International students living in Australia have been put on notice by immigration authorities over a set of conditions that could see their Subclass 500 student visa cancelled without warning.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the key compliance rules that all foreign students must observe throughout their stay, warning that violations can trigger immediate cancellation proceedings.

Australia lists 4 reasons it can cancel an international student visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Enrolment and academic progress requirements

One of the most consequential grounds for visa revocation is a student's failure to stay enrolled and meet academic standards.

All international students are required to study at an institution listed on the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS).

If a student withdraws from their programme, loses their enrolment without a valid explanation, or consistently falls short of attendance and progress requirements, the host institution is legally obligated to report this to the Department of Home Affairs.

Such a report can set off an immediate visa review.

Work hours and health cover breaches

Australia allows international students to take on part-time work to help cover their living costs, but strict hourly limits apply during study periods.

Exceeding those limits, even once but especially repeatedly, amounts to a visa breach. Authorities actively monitor workplaces for compliance, and students who are caught risk deportation.

Health insurance is equally non-negotiable. Students must hold continuous Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for the entire duration of their stay in Australia.

Allowing a policy to expire, even briefly, is considered sufficient legal grounds to cancel a visa.

Keeping personal details up to date

Beyond academic and employment obligations, students are also required to keep the Department of Home Affairs informed of any changes to their residential address or personal circumstances within the required timeframe.

Failing to update this information, or worse, providing details that are false or misleading, can result in a visa being invalidated immediately.

Immigration authorities have made clear that these conditions apply to every holder of a student visa and that compliance is not optional.

Students who are unsure whether their circumstances place them at risk are advised to seek guidance from their institution's international student support services or consult a registered migration agent.

Australia lists foreigners exempt from English test

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs had outlined specific exemptions to the English language test requirement for Student visa Subclass 500 applicants.

Passport holders from five English-speaking countries, including the UK and USA, were among those who could qualify for a waiver.

Applicants who met the exemption criteria still had to upload supporting documents, while authorities could request proof of English proficiency at any point.

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Source: YEN.com.gh