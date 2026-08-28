New Zealand Immigration announced eligibility criteria for publicly funded maternity care for pregnant women regardless of visa status

Five groups of women qualify for free maternity care, including refugee claimants, traff*cking survivors, and Interim Visa holders

UK citizens are listed as eligible but face restrictions that limit their access to the full range of maternity services

New Zealand Immigration has released official guidance outlining which pregnant women can access government-funded maternity care, offering much-needed clarity to those uncertain about their rights based on their immigration status.

Who Qualifies for Free Maternity Care in New Zealand

The guidance identifies five distinct groups eligible for publicly funded maternity support. These are women whose partners already qualify for public healthcare, those who have lodged claims for refugee or protection status, individuals who have been trafficked, Interim Visa holders who previously had access to maternity services, and citizens of the United Kingdom.

The inclusion of Interim Visa holders addresses a specific concern: ensuring that pregnant women do not lose access to care simply because their visa category changed during their pregnancy. The framework is also deliberately structured to cover individuals in vulnerable positions, including asylum seekers and traff*cking survivors, reflecting a broader commitment to protecting those at risk.

Conditions Attached to UK Citizens' Access

While UK citizens appear on the list of eligible groups, their access to publicly funded maternity care comes with notable limitations. New Zealand has made clear that this group cannot access the full spectrum of health services available to other qualifying categories, meaning their level of support is more restricted in comparison.

The guidance is intended to give pregnant women across different immigration circumstances a clearer picture of what they are entitled to, helping them make informed decisions about their care and reducing confusion for those navigating the healthcare system while managing their visa situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh