Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published strict conditions under which a student visa can be cancelled due to changes in study arrangements

International students who complete their course early face deadlines as short as 28 days to leave Australia or apply for a new visa

Students enrolled in multiple courses simultaneously face additional rules around programme gaps that could trigger a visa cancellation review

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has set out the specific circumstances under which a student visa may be cancelled, with changes to a student's enrolment status forming the basis of most cases.

Under the published guidelines, a student visa becomes vulnerable to cancellation once the holder is no longer enrolled in a registered course.

Australia's Home Affairs sets strict conditions under which student visas can be cancelled, detailing deadlines for course completion and enrolment changes. Photo credit: Getty Images

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The Department considers enrolment to have ended as soon as the student completes their programme, which can occur before the end date stated on the Confirmation of Enrolment document.

When course completion triggers a deadline

Students who finish the course for which their visa was originally granted are given three months to either depart Australia or apply for a different visa. Missing that window can result in cancellation proceedings.

The deadline becomes considerably shorter in other scenarios. Where a student has switched courses after their visa was granted, and the Confirmation of Enrolment for the new principal course carries an earlier end date than the original, that student has just 28 days after completing the course to leave Australia or lodge a fresh visa application.

A third situation affects students enrolled in more than one course at the same time, an arrangement the Department refers to as course packaging. If such a student finishes one course ahead of schedule and the break before the next course exceeds two months, their visa status may be placed at risk.

One exception exists: if that gap falls between the close of one academic year and the beginning of the next, it is not counted against the student.

What officials weigh before cancelling a visa

The Department does not cancel a visa automatically the moment one of these conditions arises. Officials are required to assess the individual circumstances of each case before reaching a final decision.

Among the factors considered are whether the student legitimately completed the course ahead of schedule, the strength of their academic record, and whether it would be reasonable to expect enrolment in another course during the gap period.

Student visas can also be cancelled for failing to comply with any other conditions attached to the visa beyond study requirements.

The Department advises students to review their full set of visa conditions through the Visa Entitlement Verification Online system, commonly referred to as VEVO.

Australia lists conditions for workers to get ENS visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had outlined the six conditions skilled workers must fulfil to be considered for the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa.

The Department of Home Affairs announced that the requirements are published on the department's official immigration portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh