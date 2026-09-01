The United States published an updated deportation list naming 427 individuals from 16 West African countries, complete with mugshots and criminal records

Nigeria accounts for the largest share, with 134 people named, followed by Liberia with 111 and Ghana with 44 on the list

Offences recorded against those named range from sexual exploitation of a minor and money laundering to armed robbery and identity theft

The United States government has published an updated deportation list targeting 427 individuals from 16 West African countries, releasing their names, photographs, and the criminal charges associated with each person.

The US released a deportation list of 427 individuals from West Africa, detailing their criminal records. Nigeria leads with 134 names, followed by Liberia and Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria tops the list with 134 individuals named, followed by Liberia with 111 and Ghana with 44. Other countries represented include Cape Verde with 26, Senegal with 22, The Gambia and Côte d'Ivoire with 15 each, Mauritania with 12, Sierra Leone with 9, Burkina Faso and Niger with 10 each, Togo with 7, Guinea with 6, Mali with 5, and both Guinea-Bissau and Benin with one person each.

Crimes listed on the US deportation list

The offences span a wide range of criminal conduct. Among those named from Togo, Mawuli Missiadan was arrested in Buckeye, Arizona, on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and probation violation.

Koffi Bassowou was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, for offences against a child, while Komlanvi Edoh faces a sexual assault charge out of Houston, Texas. Abraham Ahiagbedey is linked to armed street robbery in Orlando, Florida, and Abdoul Agbere faces fraud and embezzlement charges from an arrest in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Among the Guineans named, Abdoulaye Thiam was arrested in Washington, D.C., on charges of larceny, credit card fraud, identity theft, and forgery. Mamady Conde faces wire fraud and money laundering charges from El Paso, Texas, while Abdourahamane Barry is accused of fraud and counterfeiting following an arrest in New York.

Ghanaians on the US deportation list

Several Ghanaians appear on the list with varying charges. Success Bounte, arrested in Newark, New Jersey, faces charges of identity theft, robbery, burglary, and credit card fraud, and is noted to have a gang affiliation with the West Side Rolling 60s. Charles Amofa was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, on charges of offences and kidnapping.

Kofi Osei, arrested in Hopewell, Virginia, faces wire fraud, false statement fraud, and money laundering charges.

Daniel Jackson-Caternor was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, on drug-related charges. Others from Ghana include George Hayford, arrested in Orlando on fraud charges; Eric Amoah, arrested in Dumfries, Virginia, for immigration document fraud and money laundering; and Gifty Kusi, arrested in Westerville, Ohio, also on fraud charges.

The list additionally names individuals from Gabon, with Patrick Ndong Bike, Ibrahim Bocoum, and Salif Ndama Traore all facing money laundering charges from arrests in Houston, Bastrop, and Newark, respectively.

US deport 3 Ghanaian women

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that three Ghanaian women have been deported from the US.

This comes after they fled the country, fearing persecution over their sexual orientation.

Surprisingly, the trio were sent to Cameroon, a country where they have no family, connections, or guaranteed safety.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh