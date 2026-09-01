Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that New Zealand citizens are the only nationality eligible for the Subclass 444 Special Category Visa

The free visa allows New Zealand citizens to visit, study, work and remain in Australia indefinitely without securing a visa before arrival

New Zealand citizens must be aware of one key condition attached to the Subclass 444 visa before travelling

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Australia has confirmed that New Zealand citizens hold an exclusive travel privilege that no other nationality in the world enjoys, allowing them to arrive in the country and immediately begin living and working without prior visa approval.

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the details of the Subclass 444 Special Category Visa (SCV), a temporary visa available solely to New Zealand citizens that covers the right to visit, study, work and remain in Australia indefinitely for as long as the holder retains New Zealand citizenship.

Australia confirms that only New Zealand citizens are eligible for the Subclass 444 visa, allowing indefinite stay, work, and study. Key conditions apply. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the Subclass 444 visa covers

The SCV carries no application fee and can be granted on arrival at an Australian airport or seaport, making New Zealand the only country whose citizens can begin working in Australia from the moment they land.

For those who apply from within Australia rather than at the border, the Department of Home Affairs noted that processing times may vary depending on individual circumstances.

Once issued, the visa remains in effect for the entire duration of the holder's stay. It only ceases to be valid when the holder departs Australia, obtains a permanent Australian visa, becomes an Australian citizen, or has the visa cancelled by the authorities.

The SCV also serves as a potential pathway to permanent residency, as holders become eligible to apply for certain permanent visa categories provided they meet the relevant criteria.

Key condition New Zealanders must note

Despite its generous terms, the Subclass 444 visa is not a standing multi-entry document. Each time a New Zealand citizen departs Australia, the visa lapses, and they must apply for a new SCV upon their next entry into the country.

The arrangement stems from the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, a bilateral agreement between Australia and New Zealand that has been in place since 1973.

Under this agreement, citizens of both nations are entitled to live and work freely across each other's borders, reflecting the long-standing ties between the two countries.

Australia lists 4 items travellers must declare

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign travellers arriving in Australia now face stricter scrutiny at the border.

This new development comes after the Australian Border Force published guidance on what passengers must declare when they arrive in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh