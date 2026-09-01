The Australian government has published official guidance on the travel documents required of all non-citizen passengers at immigration clearance

Non-citizens must present three specific items upon arrival, and failing to carry any one of them could result in being refused entry

Australian citizens hold an automatic right of entry but are still required to meet certain documentation requirements at the border

The Australian government has released official guidance detailing what all travellers, except Australian and New Zealand citizens, must present to immigration officers upon arriving in the country.

The published rules draw a firm distinction between what is expected of citizens and the obligations placed on everyone else crossing the border.

The Australian government details required travel documents for non-citizens at immigration clearance, highlighting obligations and rights for all passengers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What non-citizens must bring to Australia

Passengers who hold neither Australian nor New Zealand citizenship are required to produce three documents at immigration clearance. The first is a valid passport or another form of accepted travel document.

The second is a valid visa or a recognised authority granting entry into Australia, which includes electronic visa arrangements. The third is a completed and signed Incoming Passenger card, covering declarations on both health and character.

The government made the consequences of non-compliance explicit. Travellers who arrive without a valid travel document, visa, or entry authority face the prospect of being refused entry outright. In other cases, they may be held while officers work to verify their identity and determine whether they have grounds to enter.

What Australian citizens need at the border

Australian citizens occupy a separate category under the rules. They hold an automatic right of entry and are not required to obtain a visa prior to travelling home. At the immigration clearance point, they need only present a valid Australian passport or another acceptable travel document, alongside a completed and signed Incoming Passenger Card.

The guidance also addressed Australians who carry more than one nationality. Dual or multiple passport holders are advised to travel on their Australian passport whenever entering or departing the country, even in circumstances where they may have used a foreign passport during their time abroad. The Department of Home Affairs was identified as a resource for dual citizens seeking further guidance on their specific travel obligations.

Australia lists 4 items travellers must declare

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that foreign travellers to Australia now face stricter scrutiny at the border.

This comes after the Australian Border Force published guidance on what passengers must declare when they arrive in the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh