Australia's Queensland Police Service confirmed that citizens of five specific countries are eligible to apply for positions in the force

The announcement outlined passport requirements that applicants must meet alongside separate visa eligibility conditions

One passport category was specifically flagged as ineligible, excluding a group of applicants who might otherwise have assumed they qualified

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Australia's Queensland Police Service has confirmed that citizens of five countries can apply to join the Queensland Police Force, opening a law enforcement career pathway to eligible foreign nationals.

Australia Australia announces police recruitment opportunity for citizens of 5 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/DAVID GRAY

Source: Instagram

The force named the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, and the Republic of Ireland as the countries whose citizens may submit applications. Applicants must hold a valid passport issued by one of those nations at the time of applying.

Countries Eligible to Join Queensland Police Force

In a statement, the Queensland Police Service said applicants must be "a citizen of and hold a valid passport issued by the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand or the Republic of Ireland, with your application."

Beyond the passport requirement, candidates must also independently satisfy the visa eligibility conditions set by Australia's Department of Immigration, which govern their right to live and work in Queensland.

The force drew a clear distinction regarding one specific passport category. British National (Overseas) passports, which are commonly held by individuals from Hong Kong, will not be accepted as proof of eligibility. This means holders of that document would not qualify through this recruitment route, even if they have ties to the United Kingdom.

What the Announcement Means for Foreign Applicants

For citizens of the five listed countries who are considering a career in law enforcement, the Queensland Police Force presents a significant opportunity to serve in Australia without holding Australian citizenship.

However, the Queensland Police Service has not extended the invitation beyond the named countries. Citizens of other nations, including those from across Africa, are not eligible under this particular recruitment pathway.

Meeting the passport criterion is only the first step. Prospective applicants must still navigate the broader visa requirements independently before their applications can be considered.

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Source: YEN.com.gh