The New Zealand Defence Force published eligibility conditions for foreign nationals seeking to join its military without holding citizenship

Applicants must be serving or former members of the UK, Australian, USA, or Canadian armed forces and meet specific residency or citizenship criteria

Successful candidates must obtain New Zealand Permanent Residency on their own; the NZDF will not automatically grant it upon acceptance

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The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has outlined a clear pathway for foreign nationals to join its military ranks, even without holding New Zealand citizenship, provided they come from a small group of allied nations.

New Zealand opens military recruitment to eligible foreigners. Photo source: Christopher Luxon, NZDF

Source: Facebook

The eligibility details, published on the NZDF's official careers website, centre on what the force describes as a "lateral transfer", a recruitment route tailored for individuals whose existing military background makes them a strong fit for roles within the NZDF.

New Zealand Army: Who Qualifies to Apply

To be considered, overseas applicants must meet a set of conditions. They must either be a currently serving member of the UK, Australian, US, or Canadian armed forces who is eligible for release from that service within 18 months of applying, or hold citizenship from one of those four countries for a minimum of 10 years, or have been resident in New Zealand for at least the past five years.

Applicants must also meet vacancy and rank requirements at the time they submit their application, and eligibility results must be included when registering.

The NZDF acknowledged that some candidates may be unsure whether they qualify, and encouraged them to apply regardless, noting that the force would assess each case individually.

Residency Is the Applicant's Own Responsibility

One condition worth noting carefully is that acceptance into the NZDF does not come with automatic residency rights. Successful applicants are required to secure New Zealand Permanent Residency through their own means in order to legally live and work in the country.

The NZDF framed the opportunity as more than a career move, describing it as a chance for candidates and their families to experience a shift in lifestyle, travel for both professional and personal reasons, and settle in what it referred to as "a relatively safe environment."

The force added that prior military service equips overseas applicants with transferable skills that allow them to integrate into NZDF structures quickly, whether they are already based in New Zealand or exploring the possibility of relocating.

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Source: YEN.com.gh