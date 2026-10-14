Australia Publishes Yearly Pay of Top Army, Navy and Air Force Officers

Australia released official documents disclosing the annual salaries of the country's three most senior military officers

The published figures cover the Chief of Army, Chief of Navy, and Chief of Air Force, drawing attention to top-level military compensation

The salaries run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, placing Australia's service chiefs among the higher-paid public servants in the country

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Australia has made public the annual salaries of its three most senior military officers, with official documents revealing identical pay across all three service branches at the highest leadership level.

According to the released figures, the Chief of Army, Chief of Navy, and Chief of Air Force each earn $659,090 per year, with no distinction in remuneration between the roles regardless of the operational scope or size of each branch.

Australia has disclosed identical $659,090 salaries for its Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs Image credit: SCM Jeans, LEONARDO MUNOZ/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia's top military salaries

The uniformity in pay across the three positions reflects a deliberate structure that treats each service chief as an equal in rank and compensation. The full breakdown published in the official document is as follows: Chief of Army, $659,090; Chief of Navy, $659,090; Chief of Air Force, $659,090.

The figures place Australia's top military officers among the higher-paid public servants in the country. Their remuneration is publicly accessible rather than shielded from scrutiny, a feature that sets Australia apart from many nations where senior defence pay remains confidential.

What the figures mean in cedi terms

For Ghanaians, the cedi equivalent of each salary stands at over GH¢7.4 million per year. That figure places Australia's top military officers among the higher-paid public servants in their country, with their remuneration publicly accessible rather than shielded from scrutiny.

The release of this data is consistent with a broader pattern of salary transparency that the Australian government has maintained for senior officials across defence, the public service, and other government-linked institutions, where remuneration data is periodically published and made available to the public.

Australia lists 5 countries eligible for police recruitment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had stated that citizens of five countries could apply to join the Queensland Police Force.

The authorities named the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand and the Republic of Ireland as the countries whose citizens may submit applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh