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UK Opens Citizenship Pathway for 3 Categories of Foreigners Under Special Circumstances
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UK Opens Citizenship Pathway for 3 Categories of Foreigners Under Special Circumstances

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • The UK government has confirmed a dedicated citizenship route for people who missed out on British citizenship due to circumstances beyond their control
  • Three categories qualify applicants: historical legal unfairness, government or local authority errors, and exceptional personal circumstances
  • Successful applicants under the special circumstances route must pay to attend a mandatory citizenship ceremony as part of the process

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The UK government has confirmed a dedicated pathway for individuals who were previously denied British citizenship through no fault of their own, outlining three distinct categories under which a person may qualify.

According to official government guidance, eligibility under this special circumstances route applies where a person should have automatically become a British citizen in the past, or where they should previously have been able to apply but were prevented from doing so.

British citizenship, UK citizenship route, special circumstances citizenship, British citizenship application, citizenship eligibility, historical legal unfairness, government citizenship errors, citizenship due to personal circumstances
UK confirms a British citizenship route for people denied status through no fault of their own, covering legal unfairness Image credit: Anadolu / Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Three categories that could qualify applicants

The first category covers historical legal unfairness, which applies where outdated legislation disadvantaged certain groups. A notable example is where men and women were treated differently under law, leaving some individuals unable to claim citizenship they would otherwise have been entitled to.

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The second category addresses errors made by government departments or local authorities. If an official body failed to act correctly on a person's behalf, such as missing a deadline for submitting a citizenship application, the affected individual may now be eligible to apply through this route.

The third category recognises exceptional personal circumstances. The government cites the example of a person adopted by a British citizen who had already turned 18 by the time the adoption was legally finalised, meaning they missed out on citizenship through no wrongdoing of their own.

What applicants must expect

All successful applicants are required to pay a fee to attend a citizenship ceremony, which is a standard condition across British citizenship routes. Additional fees will vary depending on the specifics of each individual case.

The special circumstances route operates separately from other citizenship pathways. The government also directs eligible individuals to consider the Windrush scheme, which remains a distinct option for those who qualify under its own criteria.

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UK names new airport entry system for travellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced a new border entry system that would allow travellers to walk through airport eGates without touching a passport reader.

The phased rollout began on 6 October 2026 at East Midlands Airport and would initially cover British citizens. However, authorities expected the upgrade to reach all eligible airports by early 2027.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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