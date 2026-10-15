The Vatican has shared an update on Pope Leo XIV’s health on his third day in hospital following surgery on his right lung in Rome

The Holy See Press Office gave details of the results of the Pope’s morning checks and how he is now coping with his daily activities

Further details have also emerged about the pontiff’s recovery timeline, his cancelled audiences and his planned 12-day trip to three South American countries next month

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The Vatican has shared a fresh update on Pope Leo XIV’s recovery on his third day in hospital following surgery.

The Holy See Press Office shares an update on Pope Leo XIV’s recovery on his third day at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Hospital. Photo source: Vatican News.

Source: Facebook

Pope Leo XIV was admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung in an operation that lasted about 90 minutes.

Following the surgery, the Vatican confirmed that the 71-year-old pontiff had lung cancer, identified as adenocarcinoma.

The Holy See Press Office said the procedure was completed successfully, with no complications. Detected during routine checkups, the tumour had been described as being at a very early stage and well localised.

Vatican shares Pope Leo XIV’s recovery update

On Thursday, October 15, 2026, the Holy See Press Office said the Pope had undergone routine checks in the morning, which yielded normal results.

According to the statement, his chest X-ray showed good recovery of the lung that underwent surgery. The pontiff also carried out his daily activities independently.

His physiotherapy session included a full range of physical activities, the Vatican added.

“Overall, his postoperative recovery is progressing normally,” the statement read.

The X post by Vatican News, in which it shares the Holy See Press Office’s update on Pope Leo XIV’s recovery, is below.

Pope Leo XIV’s first night after surgery

A day earlier, the Vatican said the Pope had a calm night after the surgery and woke up normally. His recovery is expected to take about a week, and all his audiences have been cancelled until October 20.

Doctors are also awaiting further test results to determine whether the cancer has spread. It remains unclear whether he will go ahead with his planned November 6 to 17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

Cardinal Kikuchi Tsutomu of Tokyo, who saw the Pope before the surgery, said there was “no need to worry, as it is not an emergency.”

Catholics pray for Pope Leo XIV before surgery

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Catholics prayed for Pope Leo XIV after he announced he would undergo surgery to remove a lung nodule.

On October 11, 2026, the pontiff shared a message on his official X account, saying routine medical exams had found a small nodule in his lung. Doctors recommended its surgical removal, and he accepted their advice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh