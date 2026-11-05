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Australia Names Visa Skilled Foreigners Can Use To Get Permanent Residence Without Sponsorship
World

Australia Names Visa Skilled Foreigners Can Use To Get Permanent Residence Without Sponsorship

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
2 min read
  • Australia's Points-tested Skilled Independent visa offers a pathway to permanent residency without employer backing or a nominator
  • The visa allows successful applicants to live and work anywhere in Australia on their own terms, with no location or employment restrictions
  • There is one critical requirement all prospective applicants must satisfy before they can lodge a formal application

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Australia has identified a visa pathway that allows skilled foreign nationals to secure permanent residency in the country without needing an employer, sponsor, or nominating individual behind their application.

The visa is the Points-tested stream of the Skilled Independent visa, as designated by the Australian government. It is built for skilled workers who want to settle and work permanently in Australia on their own terms, with the freedom to choose where they live and what roles they pursue once granted residency.

Australia skilled visa, Skilled Independent visa, Australian permanent residency, points-tested visa, Australia visa without employer sponsorship, Australia skilled migration, invitation to apply Australia visa, Australia visa points system
Australia’s points-tested Skilled Independent visa offers permanent residency without an employer or nominator Image credit: Matt Jelonek, Popartic/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What the points-tested stream offers

Unlike many other migration routes, this stream places no obligation on applicants to be tied to a specific employer or location.

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Successful applicants are not bound by the conditions that employer-sponsored arrangements typically carry, giving them considerably more flexibility upon arrival.

The visa is open to applicants from anywhere in the world, making it a relevant option for skilled Ghanaians and other Africans who are exploring migration destinations beyond the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

How the application process works

The single non-negotiable requirement that all prospective applicants must understand is that an invitation is necessary before a formal application can be submitted. The stream operates on an expression of interest basis: candidates first register their details and are assessed against a points framework, after which the strongest candidates are invited to proceed.

Points are awarded across several criteria, including age, English language proficiency, educational background, and professional work experience. The total score a candidate accumulates determines whether they receive an invitation to apply.

The Australian government has explicitly stated that neither a job offer nor a nominator is required under this stream, which is what distinguishes it from other skilled visa categories that do carry such conditions.

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Australia announces cost of visa that allows foreigners to train for 2 years in the country

Australia lists conditions for visa-free ETA entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had stated that no African country qualifies for its Electronic Travel Authority (ETA).

The Department of Home Affairs published the full list of countries whose citizens can use the streamlined entry route instead of applying for a standard visitor visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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