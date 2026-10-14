The Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer after he underwent surgery at Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Hospital on October 13, 2026

Surgeons removed the lower lobe of the 71-year-old pontiff's right lung in a procedure that lasted around 90 minutes, with no complications reported

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said he was struck by the pope's serenity and expressed confidence in his recovery

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The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV is battling lung cancer, following surgery at Rome's Agostino Gemelli University Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The Vatican shares an update on Pope Leo XIV’s health. Details below. Photo source: Fox News.

Source: Twitter

The Holy See Press Office identified the condition as lung adenocarcinoma, a diagnosis that earlier tests had led doctors to suspect.

A thoracic surgery team headed by Professor Stefano Margaritora operated, removing the lower lobe of the pope's right lung.

The entire procedure took approximately 90 minutes, with the pope spending around three hours in the operating room in total.

The Vatican stated that the surgery concluded without complications and that the pope had returned to his room.

Pope Leo XIV: Who He Is

Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Illinois, on September 14, 1955, Pope Leo XIV is 71 years old.

He was elected the 267th pope on May 8, 2025, following the death of Pope Francis, making him the first American-born pontiff and the first pope from the Augustinian order.

Before ascending to the papacy, he spent years as a missionary and bishop in Peru and later served as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

His connection to the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital carries added weight given that his predecessor, Pope Francis, was also treated at the same institution before he died in 2025 at the age of 88.

Cardinal Parolin Reacts to Pope Leo XIV's Diagnosis

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin visited the pontiff and offered a measured but hopeful assessment of his condition.

"We are confident," Parolin told reporters, adding that the Vatican was accompanying the pope "with our prayers and our affection."

He also described being struck by the pope's composure, saying he was moved by "his serenity."

The surgery came just a day after the pope carried out his regular duties on Monday, October 12.

Upon arriving at the hospital, he was greeted by supporters and patients, and he took a moment to thank them for their "spiritual closeness," saying he was placing himself in their prayers.

The Holy See Press Office post confirming Pope Leo XIV's lung cancer diagnosis and surgery is below.

Pope Leo XIV’s recovery and next steps

According to Euronews, the Vatican said on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that the pope had a calm night in his room on the tenth floor of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital.

His recovery is expected to take about a week, and all his audiences have been cancelled until October 20.

Doctors are awaiting further test results to determine whether the cancer has spread, and chemotherapy is not being considered until those results are in.

Euronews also reported that it remains unclear whether he will go ahead with his planned November 6 to 17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, which would be the longest of his papacy.

Cardinal Kikuchi Tsutomu of Tokyo, who saw the pope on Monday, was quoted as saying there was “no need to worry, as it is not an emergency.”

Pope Leo XIV on lung nodule surgery

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Pope Leo XIV had asked Catholics to pray for him ahead of the surgery. On October 11, 2026, the pontiff announced in a message on his official X account that routine medical exams had found a small nodule in his lung.

Doctors had recommended its surgical removal, and he accepted their advice. The post drew about 1.8 million views, with many people sending prayers his way.

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Source: YEN.com.gh