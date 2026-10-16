Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced updates to its Student visa (subclass 500) and Student Guardian visa (subclass 590) rules

The new regulations, set to take effect on 2 October 2026, affect four categories of student visa applicants already on Australian soil

Nigerian and other African students currently studying in Australia or planning to enrol are among those urged to review the changes early

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced changes to its student visa rules that will affect international students and their families from 2 October 2026.

Australia mentions the foreign visa applicants affected by new family laws.

Source: Getty Images

The updated regulations cover two broad areas: who qualifies to apply for or receive a Student visa (subclass 500) or Student Guardian visa (subclass 590) while already in Australia, and how family members can be added to or included in an application.

Applicants affected by Australia Student Visa new rules

The Australian government has identified four groups who will need to pay close attention to the new framework. The changes apply to people applying for a student visa from within Australia, current student visa holders who wish to apply for an additional student visa, those who intend to include family members in their original application, and those planning to have family members join them in Australia at a later stage.

Despite the regulatory shift, the federal government emphasised that Australia remains open to international students. However, it urged anyone falling into the above categories to fully understand how the changes apply to their personal circumstances before making decisions about their visa, studies, travel, or family relocation plans.

What students should do before October 2026

With the October deadline several months away, the Home Affairs department is encouraging students and guardians to familiarise themselves with the updated rules well in advance, rather than discovering complications after plans are already underway.

The guidance is particularly relevant for Nigerian and other African students who are either currently enrolled in Australian institutions or preparing to begin courses there. For many of these students, visa status and family arrangements are closely linked to their ability to continue studying without interruption.

Anyone uncertain about how their individual circumstances fit into the new rules is advised to consult the official subclass 500 student visa page on the Department of Home Affairs website before submitting any applications.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh