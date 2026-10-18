Kuwait's labour regulations set out three distinct overtime pay rates depending on when the extra hours are worked

Workers called in on their rest days are entitled to a significantly higher premium than those working late on a regular weekday

Employees required to work on public holidays fall under the most generous tier of Kuwait's overtime framework

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Kuwait has published the rates workers are legally entitled to receive for overtime, with the level of compensation determined by when the additional hours are performed.

The country's labour regulations establish a three-tier structure that scales pay premiums according to how much the extra work disrupts an employee's personal time.

Breakdown of how much workers in Kuwait earn for working extra hours on weekdays and weekends. Photo credit: @travelguide.

Source: Getty Images

Kuwait overtime on regular working days

Workers who put in extra hours beyond their standard schedule on an ordinary working day are entitled to their basic hourly wage plus a 25% premium on top of it.

The arrangement means employees do not simply receive their normal rate for the additional time; they are guaranteed a sum that exceeds it.

The rate increases considerably for those asked to work on a weekend. Any employee who gives up a designated rest day is entitled to their regular hourly pay plus an additional 50% above it, reflecting the principle that rest days carry greater personal value and should be compensated accordingly.

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Kuwait public holiday entitlements

Kuwait workers required to report for duty on a public holiday receive the most favourable terms under the framework. In such cases, an employee is owed double their standard rate of pay for every hour worked, and they are also granted an additional day off to compensate for the holiday they were unable to take.

The three-level structure means that the compensation offered grows in line with the degree of disruption caused to a worker's schedule: the lowest premium applies to extra hours on a normal day, a mid-level rate covers weekend work, and the highest reward is reserved for public holidays.

Workers based in Kuwait are encouraged to acquaint themselves with these entitlements to ensure that any overtime their employer requests is being correctly remunerated under the country's labour rules.

US names foreigners eligible for military positions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the US government’s requirements for non-citizens seeking to enlist in the military, including Green Card status and English fluency.

The guidance also clarifies that military service cannot be used to enter the country or secure immigration benefits.

The clarification addresses a common misconception among people exploring routes to live in the United States. Applicants who meet only one of the two eligibility requirements are not qualified to proceed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh