Australia Lists 7 Priority Occupations for Temporary Skilled Visa Processing
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs formally outlined the order in which it processes temporary skilled visa applications
- Seven specific industries, including construction, healthcare and teaching, received the highest processing priority
- The directive applies to the Skills in Demand visa and its predecessor, both under subclass 482
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Australia has formally ranked the order in which it processes temporary skilled visa applications, placing workers in seven key sectors at the front of the queue.
The Department of Home Affairs' official policy outlines a five-tier priority system that determines how quickly an application is reviewed.
Workers in construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing, and the resources sector are positioned in the highest tier. Applications connected to Australia's law enforcement and defence interests also fall within this top category.
How Australia's 5-tier priority system works
Beyond the top tier, the second level is reserved for applicants in the Specialist Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa. The third tier covers those who were already residing in Australia at the time they lodged their application.
Applicants who submitted from outside the country and whose application is not linked to another person's application at any stage form the fourth priority group. All remaining cases are placed in the fifth and lowest tier.
Australia: Which visas the directive covers
The framework applies to two visa subclasses: the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) and its predecessor, the Temporary Skill Shortage visa, which also operated under subclass 482. The Skills in Demand visa officially replaced the Temporary Skill Shortage visa on 7 December 2024, though the processing directive continues to reference both for administrative purposes.
The policy signals where Australia sees its most pressing workforce shortages, with industries such as construction and healthcare remaining under significant pressure. Workers in these sectors applying for a subclass 482 visa stand the best chance of having their application reviewed promptly under the current framework.
Source: YEN.com.gh
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