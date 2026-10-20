New Zealand introduced two new Temporary Employment Entry visa categories for Indian nationals following a landmark trade agreement

The new visa pathways allow up to 5,000 holders in New Zealand at any one time and carry a three-year validity period

Indian PhD graduates and students also stand to benefit from extended work rights under the new agreement

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New Zealand has introduced two new work visa routes exclusively for Indian nationals, after the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement came into force on 20 October 2026.

New Zealand Opens 2 New Work Visa Routes Exclusively for Indian Nationals

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The two new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visa categories are designed for highly skilled workers and a limited group of professionals in occupations considered iconic to India. Together, the pathways accommodate a maximum of 5,000 TEE visa holders in New Zealand at any one time, with the majority of available spots linked to roles already featured on New Zealand's Green List.

What New Zealand's TEE Visa offers Indian workers

Applicants must hold a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer and satisfy the relevant qualification requirements for their role. Each visa is valid for three years, though it does not provide a pathway to permanent residence.

Beginning 16 November 2026, post-study work rights will also be extended for Indian nationals who complete a PhD at a New Zealand institution. Those graduates will qualify for post-study work visas of up to four years, one year longer than the previous maximum of three.

Working holiday scheme and student work rights

A working holiday scheme for Indian citizens aged between 18 and 30 is set to launch within two years of the FTA taking effect. The scheme will be capped at 1,000 places annually and will permit successful applicants to live and work in New Zealand for up to 12 months.

On the student front, eligible students of all nationalities currently have the right to work up to 25 hours per week during their studies. The FTA locks in a guaranteed minimum of 20 in-study work hours per week specifically for Indian students, protecting that entitlement even if New Zealand's broader policy settings change in the future.

New Zealand's immigration authority confirmed that all pathways introduced under the agreement will operate within the country's existing immigration framework, and visa holders must continue to meet all applicable requirements throughout their stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh