Doctors confirmed Pope Leo XIV's lung cancer did not spread beyond the affected area following his October 13 surgery at a Rome hospital

The Vatican announced on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, that oncologists determined no additional cancer treatment was necessary for the 71-year-old pontiff

Pope Leo XIV returned to public duties by attending his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square days after leaving hospital

Pope Leo XIV has received a significant medical clearance after doctors confirmed he will not need further cancer treatment following his recent lung surgery.

Pope Leo XIV is cleared of further cancer treatment after lung surgery. Image credit: Vatican News

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The Vatican made the announcement on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, stating that final medical examinations had established that the disease remained localised and had not spread to any other part of the 71-year-old's body.

The pontiff had undergone surgery on October 13 at Rome's Agostino Gemelli Hospital, where the lower lobe of his right lung was removed.

The procedure targeted a cancerous growth that had been discovered during routine medical examinations, after doctors identified a nodule and recommended its removal.

Pope Leo XIV's diagnosis and recovery

His personal physician, Dr Luigi Carbone, and surgeon Professor Stefano Margaritora confirmed that tissue analyses following the operation established a diagnosis of pulmonary adenocarcinoma, a common form of lung cancer.

An oncological assessment subsequently determined that no further treatment would be required.

The surgery itself proceeded without complications, and recovery moved swiftly enough for the Pope to be discharged from hospital on October 17, just four days after the operation.

He then returned to the Vatican to continue recuperating.

Pope Leo returns to public duties

On the same day the medical update was released, Pope Leo resumed his public schedule by presiding over his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

He addressed worshippers directly, expressing gratitude for the prayers and messages of support he had received throughout his health challenges.

The confirmation that the cancer had not spread beyond its original site has brought considerable relief to Catholics and well-wishers around the world who had been monitoring Pope Leo's condition closely.

Looking ahead, the Vatican has indicated that Pope Leo is expected to travel to Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru between November 6 and 17, though his ongoing surgical recovery will remain an important factor as that visit approaches.

While further cancer treatment has been ruled out, the Pope will continue to recover from the procedure itself as he gradually resumes his full range of responsibilities as head of the Catholic Church.

Catholics pray as Pope Leo prepares for surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Pope Leo XIV’s planned surgery after doctors discovered a small, localised nodule in his lung during routine examinations.

The growth was detected at an early stage, and the Pope has asked people to pray for him as he prepares for the operation in the coming days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh