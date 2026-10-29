Immigration New Zealand has published details of dedicated work visa pathways available to nationals from eight Asian countries

Each visa category is tied to specific occupations, ranging from registered nurses and engineers to chefs, interpreters, and martial arts coaches

Citizens of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam are among those who qualify

Immigration New Zealand has published a breakdown of country-specific work visas designed for nationals from eight Asian countries, with each pathway linked to defined occupations and eligibility requirements.

The visa categories differ considerably by country of origin, covering a broad range of roles from skilled professionals to specialist tradespeople.

New Zealand details work visa pathways for citizens of eight Asian countries, with occupation-specific roles for nurses. Image credit: Moussa81, Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Visa pathways by country

Chinese nationals have access to two separate routes. The China Skilled Workers Visa requires a full-time job offer tied to an approved skills list and allows holders to work for up to three years. The China Special Work Visa covers a more defined set of roles, including qualified chefs, traditional medicine practitioners, Mandarin teacher's aides, Wushu martial arts coaches, and tour guides.

Indian citizens also have two options available: the India Iconic Work Visa and the India Skilled Work Visas, both of which require a confirmed full-time job offer on their respective approved job lists, with employment permitted for up to three years with the named employer at the designated location.

The Indonesian pathway targets trained chefs, Halal slaughterers, and Bahasa teacher's aides, all of whom must hold a full-time job offer. Japanese citizens can qualify through the Japanese Interpreters Work Visa, a route reserved specifically for qualified interpreters working within New Zealand's tourism sector.

Skilled and specialist roles targeted

The Philippines Special Work Visa is directed at registered nurses, farm managers, and engineering professionals who hold the relevant qualifications and experience. South Korean nationals may apply through the Republic of Korea Special Work Visa if they are qualified for one of the occupations listed under that scheme.

Thailand's visa pathway is limited to qualified Thai chefs who hold a confirmed full-time job offer and the necessary professional background. Vietnamese nationals can apply if they have been offered full-time work as either a chef or an engineering professional, provided they hold the qualifications required for the role.

Across all eight country-specific categories, applicants must be citizens of the respective nation, hold a confirmed full-time job offer, and satisfy the qualification or experience requirements attached to the particular visa type.

New Zealand confirms changes to foreign spouses' visa process

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had announced how foreign spouses of New Zealand citizens would apply for temporary entry visas.

The authority announced on September 29, 2026, that applicants in this category would be required to submit their applications through the country's enhanced Immigration Online system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh