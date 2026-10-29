Czech Republic Lists 5 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Special Work Visas

The Czech Republic has published details of a long-term special work visa available to citizens of five specific countries

The visa covers jobs in agriculture, food and beverage manufacturing, and forestry, with both the applicant and employer required to join a government-approved programme

The special work visa is valid for a maximum of one year with no possibility of extension

The Czech Republic has formally outlined the requirements for a special long-term work visa targeting workers from five eligible countries, with the scheme focused on addressing labour shortages in agriculture and related sectors.

Citizens from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine are the only nationalities eligible to apply for the visa, according to information published by the Czech government.

Czech Republic special work visa lets citizens of five countries take jobs in agriculture, food and drink production and forestry Image credit: Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which sectors qualify for the Czech work visa

The visa is restricted to specific industries. Eligible employment categories include crop and animal production, gamekeeping and related activities, forestry and logging, food production, and beverage manufacturing. Workers seeking opportunities outside these fields do not qualify, regardless of their nationality.

Both the applicant and their prospective employer must enrol in a government-managed programme administered by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture. Neither party can pursue the arrangement independently outside this framework and still meet the visa's conditions.

The employer is also subject to a separate restriction: labour agencies are excluded from participation. Only direct employers operating within the qualifying sectors may take part, and this can be verified through the Labour Office of the Czech Republic database.

Visa validity and restrictions

The special work visa carries a firm maximum validity of one year. Crucially, no extension is permitted under this category, meaning holders must depart when the visa expires and cannot apply to prolong their stay on the same basis.

The structured nature of the programme suggests the Czech government intends to maintain close oversight of the scheme, ensuring workers are placed directly with employers in sectors facing documented shortages rather than through intermediary agencies.

The initiative appears designed as a targeted response to staffing gaps in Czech agricultural and food production industries, creating a formal, government-supervised channel for workers from a defined group of countries to fill roles that may otherwise remain vacant.

Czech Republic names countries exempt from visa fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Czech Republic had outlined the conditions under which citizens of five countries could enter without paying a visa application fee.

The five countries named are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cape Verde, Ukraine and Moldova.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh