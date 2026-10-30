An African has been identified among six individuals facing federal charges in the US over an alleged international scam operation based in Madagascar

The FBI traced approximately 74 cryptocurrency wallets linked to the scheme and estimated at least $516,695 was stolen across 127 transactions

Agents raided 13 compounds in Madagascar in August 2026, seizing over 3,200 electronic devices and uncovering training materials on how to manipulate victims

A Kenyan national has been named as one of six individuals facing federal charges in the United States over an alleged international scam that combined fake romantic relationships with fraudulent cryptocurrency investments to defraud hundreds of Americans.

The US Department of Justice unsealed criminal complaints identifying Nicodemus Hingima Monyancha following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A Kenyan is among six charged in a Madagascar romance-crypto scam allegedly targeting 800 Americans. Image credit: Tuko, Ronaldo Bolaños/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Monyancha allegedly operated from organised scam compounds in Antananarivo, Madagascar, where the criminal network had been running its activities.

How the alleged scam operated

According to investigators, network members created fake online profiles posing as attractive women on dating platforms to establish contact with American targets.

Once trust was built, conversations were moved to WhatsApp before victims were introduced to investment opportunities involving non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Targets were directed to fraudulent websites and encouraged to link their cryptocurrency wallets, after which the scammers allegedly drained their digital assets without their knowledge.

The FBI traced roughly 74 cryptocurrency wallets to the scheme and connected them to approximately 800 victims across the United States. An FBI affidavit estimated that at least $516,695 was stolen through 127 separate transactions.

Investigators say the network relocated its base to Madagascar in early 2025 after law enforcement pressure in Cambodia disrupted its operations. Authorities also indicated the organisation had ties to Chinese transnational criminal groups.

FBI raids dismantle 13 compounds in Madagascar

The investigation escalated in August 2026 when FBI agents travelled to Madagascar to assist local law enforcement in raiding suspected scam sites. During the operation, authorities dismantled 13 compounds and seized more than 3,200 electronic devices.

Among the materials recovered were employment records, staff rosters and training documents allegedly used to instruct workers on emotionally manipulating victims. Some staff were reportedly assigned overnight shifts scheduled to coincide with American daytime and evening hours, with bonuses allegedly tied to the volume of money stolen.

Monyancha faces charges alongside five co-defendants: Malaysian national Chui Kok Wa, identified by investigators as the alleged ringleader; Cameroonian Gislen Neukeu; Ugandan Shamusa Ninsiima; and Rwandan nationals Clement Mugiraneza and Merveille Mudacumura.

The US Department of Justice has called on Madagascar to cooperate with American authorities and extradite all six defendants to face trial.

Kofi Boat & Pascal plead guilty, pay $41m in restitution

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Isaac Oduro Boateng and Inusah Ahmed, popularly known as Kofi Boat and Pascal, had pleaded guilty in their US romance scam case.

The duo were extradited from Ghana to the US on August 7, 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh