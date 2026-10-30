The UK government has published updated eligibility rules for foreign religious workers seeking a work visa

Foreign pastors, imams, and rabbis must satisfy seven specific requirements, including proving English language ability and holding a valid certificate of sponsorship

Applicants must also show at least £1,270 in their bank account, held for a minimum of 28 consecutive days before applying

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The United Kingdom has set out seven conditions that foreign religious workers, including pastors, imams, and rabbis, must satisfy before they can qualify for a religious worker visa.

UK religious worker visa rules set out seven requirements for foreign pastors, imams and rabbis. Image credit: zamrznutitonovi/iStock, POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The update, published by the UK government, outlines the full checklist that overseas applicants must work through before their visa application can be considered.

Failure by either the applicant or their employer to meet any of the listed requirements will result in an automatic refusal.

7 conditions for UK Religious Worker Visa

According to the government's published guidance, applicants must hold a valid certificate of sponsorship linked to the job offer, demonstrate a working knowledge of English, and show they have sufficient personal funds to cover their initial living costs in the country.

They are also required to provide details of their travel history over the preceding five years, submit tuberculosis test results if they are from a country on the government's designated list, and be at least 18 years old at the point of application.

The seventh condition shifts responsibility to the employer: the sponsoring organisation must ensure the role meets UK minimum wage requirements and complies with the country's rules on weekly working hours, unless the individual is not entitled to the minimum wage.

Certificate of sponsorship and financial requirements

The certificate of sponsorship is not a physical document. It is an electronic record containing the applicant's personal details and the particulars of their job offer.

Once a sponsor issues a reference number, the applicant must use it within three months and can only use it once.

On the financial side, applicants must have at least £1,270 sitting in their bank account.

Crucially, those funds must have been held for at least 28 consecutive days, and the 28th day cannot fall more than 31 days before the visa application is submitted.

There are, however, two exceptions to this financial proof requirement. Applicants who have already been living in the UK on a valid visa for at least 12 months are exempt.

Employers can also step in and certify on the certificate of sponsorship that they will cover the applicant's costs during their first month, up to the £1,270 threshold.

For workers who are not entitled to the minimum wage, sponsors must go further, confirming they will provide both financial support and accommodation for the applicant, their partner, and any dependent children for the duration of their stay.

UK introduces financial requirements for student visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom has announced an increase in the minimum financial requirements international students must meet when applying for a student visa.

This applies to prospective students from Ghana and other countries seeking places at British universities and specifically affects living cost requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh