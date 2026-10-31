Ghana's Permanent Mission officials visited Thomas Frimpong, father of Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, who died in the Bronx on 29 October 2026

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa called the grieving father directly, pledging government assistance to the family

President John Dramani Mahama has been following developments and directed the Mission to support the bereaved family

Officials from Ghana's Permanent Mission to the United Nations paid a condolence visit to Thomas Frimpong, the father of 15-year-old Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, who died tragically in the Bronx, New York, on the morning of Thursday, 29 October 2026, while making his way to school.

Ghana's UN Mission pays condolence visits to the father of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong after his son's death. Image credit: Ghana UN

Source: Twitter

The delegation included Deputy Permanent Representative Ben Dotsei Malor, Consul General Anthony El-Adas, and Vice Consul-General Mawuli Klu.

Consul General El-Adas conveyed the heartfelt condolences of Permanent Representative Ambassador Samuel Kumah, the entire Mission, the Ghanaian government, and Ghanaians everywhere to the bereaved father, while pledging the Mission's continued prayers and solidarity during what he described as an extraordinarily difficult time.

Foreign Affairs Minister calls grieving Thomas Frimpong

The visit took a significant turn when Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, reached the family by telephone during the delegation's stay and spoke personally with Thomas Frimpong.

The minister offered words of comfort and gave his assurance that the government would do everything in its power to assist the family.

Ablakwa emphasised that no Ghanaian citizen facing hardship abroad should be left without government support or intervention.

He also disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama had been closely monitoring developments surrounding Javits' death and had personally directed the Ghanaian Mission to provide all possible assistance to the family.

The X post on Officials from Ghana's Permanent Mission to the United Nations' condolence visit is below.

Community grief over Javits' death

Javits had relocated from Ghana to the United States roughly a year before his death, joining his father to begin a new chapter of his life.

His death, which occurred as he walked to school, has drawn an outpouring of grief both in Ghana and within Ghanaian communities across the United States.

The family is still seeking justice following the incident.

Social media users also responded with emotion after news of the government's visit circulated online.

@CeeMulengah wrote:

"I love how the Ghanaian government always puts its citizens ahead of anything else. This government really values its citizens. I don't know if mine would do the same."

@Pemuraii shared a more anguished perspective:

"These niqqas are solely to blame for this. Shouldn't have visited the grieving dad. I mean if all systems are right and everything is working as it should, we wouldn't be immigrating to foreign countries. We are dying whilst searching for a better life."

@the_chatroom added simply:

"This man is broken. Oh God, heal him. 🙏"

Tima Kumkum reacts to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tima Kumkum’s reaction to the fatal death of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong in New York.

His death has prompted grief and calls for justice from Ghanaians at home and abroad.

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Source: YEN.com.gh