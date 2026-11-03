Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship holds the authority to refuse passport applications under a range of defined conditions

The 10 grounds for refusal cover everything from criminal charges and court restrictions to unpaid government debts and child safety concerns

When Canada refuses a passport application, the process closes entirely, and no travel document is issued to the applicant

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Canada has set out ten clearly defined circumstances under which the government can refuse to issue a passport, giving prospective applicants a detailed picture of what could stand between them and a travel document.

Canada names 10 situations that can stop applicants from getting a Canadian passport. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship holds the authority to deny applications in any of these situations, and once a refusal is issued, the application process ends with no passport granted.

Who Canada will not issue a passport to

The most straightforward ground for refusal is not holding Canadian citizenship, as only citizens qualify for a Canadian passport.

Beyond that, applicants who submit false or misleading information at any point during the process, or who leave out required documents and fail to complete their forms correctly, face automatic rejection.

Canada will also refuse anyone who has helped another person misuse a passport that does not belong to them.

Those facing serious criminal charges, whether the offence occurred in Canada or abroad, are equally at risk. The list of conduct covered is extensive and includes passport fraud, smuggling, kidnapping, terrorism, child sexual offences, violent crimes, war crimes, genocide, and violations of United Nations sanctions, among others.

Individuals currently serving a prison sentence, or bound by court-imposed conditions that bar them from leaving the country, will not receive a passport.

This also applies where a court order specifically prohibits someone from holding one. A conviction under Section 57 of Canada's Criminal Code, or an equivalent offence in another country, is a separate ground for refusal.

Financial and safety grounds for refusal

Outstanding debts to the Canadian government, particularly those arising from repatriation services or consular assistance previously extended to the applicant, can also result in passport services being withheld until those obligations are settled.

Canada will not issue a fresh passport to someone who already holds a valid, unrevoked one.

Finally, where authorities have reasonable grounds to believe that granting a passport could enable a person to commit a sexual offence against a child outside Canada, the application will be refused outright.

What happens after a refusal

A refusal under any of these grounds brings the application process to a definitive close.

Those who feel their application was wrongly rejected may wish to consult a legal professional, given that all grounds for refusal carry formal legal weight under Canadian law.

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Source: YEN.com.gh