Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan's open US Senate seat on Tuesday, defeating Republican Mike Rogers in a closely contested race

El -Sayed, 42, made history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, delivering a significant win for the Democratic Party's progressive wing

The victory denied Republicans a chance to flip the seat held by retiring Senator Gary Peters as Democrats fight to gain Senate control

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Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic candidate for Michigan's open US Senate seat, has been projected as the winner of Tuesday's midterm election, making him the first Muslim to be elected to the United States Senate.

The 42-year-old former public health official defeated Republican Mike Rogers, 63, a former congressman and FBI agent who entered the race with strong backing from former President Donald Trump and the national Republican Party.

Abdul El-Sayed becomes the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, defeating Mike Rogers in Michigan. Image credit: Salwan Georges, SimpleImages/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

El-Sayed's historic Senate victory

El-Sayed built his campaign around economic relief for working families and curbing corporate influence in politics. His platform centred on Medicare for All, the progressive universal healthcare proposal, and positioned him firmly on the left wing of the Democratic Party.

The seat he won was previously held by Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who is retiring. Republicans, who carried a 53-47 Senate majority into the midterms, had identified the seat as a prime opportunity to extend their lead, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control of the chamber.

Rogers struggled to overcome voter concerns

Throughout the campaign, Rogers sought to frame El-Sayed as a radical figure by alleging ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, claims El-Sayed has denied and which remain unsupported by evidence. Democrats condemned the attacks as rooted in Islamophobic tropes.

Rogers also worked to appeal to Jewish voters who were uncomfortable with El-Sayed's opposition to US military aid for Israel and his characterisation of Israel's military campaign in Gaza as genocide.

Despite the aggressive campaign strategy, Rogers was unable to overcome widespread voter anxiety about the economy and Trump's low approval ratings in the state. In the final weeks of the race, Rogers distanced himself from the president on the war in Iran and the US trade dispute with Canada, arguing that resolving both conflicts was essential to reducing costs for businesses and consumers.

El-Sayed's win preserves a critical Democratic seat at a moment when control of the Senate remains fiercely contested, and marks a breakthrough for progressive Democrats who have long sought greater representation in the upper chamber of Congress.

Trump explains why Republicans suffered midterm defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US President Donald Trump had attributed part of the Republican Party's heavy losses in the midterm elections to Iran.

Trump also cited foreign policy pressures involving Iran as one of the factors behind his party's poor performance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh