UAE Announces 6 Key Working Hours Rules Every Employee Should Know

The UAE has outlined six rules governing working hours, setting a maximum of 8 hours per day or 48 hours per week for employees

UAE workers cannot be required to work beyond their contracted hours unless they provide written consent to their employer first

Remote workers in the UAE fall under separate provisions that give employers some flexibility in setting hours by mutual agreement

The United Arab Emirates has established six rules regulating employee working hours across the country, covering daily limits, Ramadan schedules, remote arrangements, and protections against overwork.

The standard ceiling for working hours is fixed at eight hours per day or 48 hours per week.

UAE working hours rules set an eight-hour daily and 48-hour weekly limit, with separate Ramadan and remote-work provisions. Image credit: Anadolu, damircudic/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the UAE Cabinet retains the authority to adjust these thresholds for specific economic sectors or categories of workers, acting on proposals from the Minister in coordination with relevant bodies.

Those adjustments can extend to daily hour limits, rest breaks, and periods during which certain workers are entirely prohibited from working.

Commuting and Ramadan hours

Time spent travelling between home and the workplace does not count towards an employee's working hours, though exceptions exist for certain worker categories as defined under the Executive Regulation of the Decree. Working hours during Ramadan are addressed separately within that same regulatory framework, which reserves the authority to determine reduced hours during the holy month.

Employee consent and remote work protections

For full-time employees, neither a primary employer nor any secondary employer may demand work beyond what is specified in a signed employment contract without first obtaining written consent from the worker. This protection holds whether the additional hours are requested by the original employer or another employer the worker may engage with under the terms of the Decree.

Remote working arrangements follow a distinct set of provisions. Where an employee chooses to work from outside the office, whether from within the UAE or abroad, and the employer agrees to this setup, the employer may specify working hours as part of the terms of that arrangement. This flexibility is conditional on mutual agreement between both parties.

UAE labour law adapts to changing work patterns

The six-point framework forms part of the UAE's broader labour legislation, which the government has revised in recent years to reflect shifts in working patterns, including the rapid adoption of flexible and remote models across various industries in the country.

UAE publishes how much applicants pay for 10-year passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates had published the official fees and eligibility conditions governing passport issuance and renewal for 2026.

The details were published by the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) on its portal.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh