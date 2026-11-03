UAE Publishes How Much Applicants Pay for a 10-Year Passport

The UAE government has published official fees for passport issuance and renewal, with costs varying based on the validity period chosen

Citizens aged 21 and above qualify for a 10-year passport, while younger applicants receive a five-year document

The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has outlined strict eligibility windows and photo requirements for all applicants

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The United Arab Emirates government has released the official fees and eligibility conditions governing passport issuance and renewal for 2026, providing citizens with a full breakdown of costs and documentation requirements.

The details were published by the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) on its portal, covering both new applications and renewals under the same fee structure.

UAE passport fees for 2026 list issuance and renewal costs, age-based validity rules, eligibility windows Image credit: Anadolu, Aaftab Sheikh/Getty Images

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UAE passport fees in 2026

The cost of obtaining a passport is split into two separate charges: an application fee and an issuance fee. All applicants pay a flat application fee of 10 Dirhams regardless of the passport type.

Citizens receiving a five-year passport pay an issuance fee of 40 Dirhams, bringing their total cost to 50 Dirhams, roughly equivalent to around ₦22,500. Those qualifying for a 10-year passport pay a higher issuance fee of 90 Dirhams, with the application fee raising the full amount to 100 Dirhams.

Importantly, the fee structure applies equally whether a citizen is applying for a brand-new passport or renewing an existing one.

Who qualifies and what documents are required

Age is the primary factor determining the validity period a citizen receives. Applicants who are 21 years old or above are issued a passport with a 10-year validity, while those below that age receive a five-year passport instead.

The government has also established a clear window within which renewal applications are accepted. Citizens can only submit a renewal application when the remaining validity on their current passport is one year or less.

On documentation, the ICP requires applicants to submit a recent personal photograph that differs from the image already printed on the existing passport. The photograph must conform to standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the United Nations body that governs international aviation and travel document regulations.

The government further notes that if an application is returned for modification, the applicant must complete all required corrective steps before the submission can be reprocessed.

Malta announces the cost of a passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malta had released official details on the fees and application requirements for obtaining a Maltese passport.

The government announced that a standard passport valid for 10 years costs €70 during the off-peak period, which runs from September to March.

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Source: YEN.com.gh