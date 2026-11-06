The British Army's official guidance identifies three specific tattoo categories that will prevent candidates from enlisting

Placement and visibility of body art are also taken into account during the assessment process, even for inoffensive tattoos

The Army draws a clear distinction between acceptable personal expression and imagery that could be deemed harmful or discriminatory

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The British Army has published clear guidance on which tattoos can disqualify a person from enlisting, identifying three specific categories of body art that will prevent candidates from being accepted into the military.

According to official guidance on the UK military's website, the three categories that bar entry are offensive, obscene, and racist tattoos.

British Army guidance says offensive, obscene or racist tattoos can bar enlistment, while placement and visibility also affect whether body art is acceptable. Image credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The position is stated plainly under the question "Will my tattoos stop me joining?", where the Army writes:

"If your tattoo is offensive, obscene or racist it will stop you joining. Small tattoos that aren't offensive in any way are not normally a problem, depending where they are on your body and how visible they are."

Tattoos that meet British Army standards

Tattoos that do not fall into any of the three prohibited categories are generally considered acceptable, though the assessment process also weighs both the placement and the visibility of the ink.

A recruit carrying a small, inoffensive tattoo in a discreet area is far more likely to meet enlistment requirements than someone whose body art could be interpreted as hateful or inappropriate, regardless of where it sits on the body.

The guidance makes clear that the Army draws a firm distinction between tattoos as personal expression and those that carry imagery deemed harmful or discriminatory.

What prospective recruits should know

For anyone considering a career in the British Army, the official position serves as a practical caution: tattoos acquired before or during the application process could have lasting consequences on eligibility.

The Army's stance suggests that content, rather than quantity, is the primary concern, with small and inoffensive designs unlikely to pose a barrier to service so long as their placement does not raise concerns during screening.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the UK military's official website for the most current enlistment requirements before submitting an application.

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Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had announced the official cost of its 10-year Standard Visitor Visa.

The Home Office said the 10-year Standard Visitor Visa costs £963, equivalent to approximately GH¢17,334 at current exchange rates.

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Source: YEN.com.gh